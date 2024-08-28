Uniswap Labs Partners With Across Protocol To Develop ERC-7683 Standard For Cross-Chain Intents 

Edited and fact-checked:
August 28, 2024 at 11:22 am
In Brief
Uniswap Labs plans to adopt ERC-7683 as its protocol for aggregating liquidity, UniswapX, expands to support cross-chain functionality.
Organization behind the decentralized exchange Uniswap, Uniswap Labs unveiled a partnership with Across Protocol, a cross-chain intents protocol. Together, they are developing ERC-7683, a novel standard for cross-chain intents.
Across represents an interoperability protocol fuelled by intents. As the sole solution of its kind currently in operation, it offers a rapid and efficient method for transferring value while maintaining strong security standards.
ERC-7683 enables the creation of a combined application programming interface for systems executing cross-chain trades. Additionally, it encompasses a generic cross-chain order structure and defines a standard settlement contract smart contract interface.
Adopting ERC-7683 allows cross-chain intent systems to interoperate and utilize shared infrastructure, including order dissemination services and filler networks. This advances usability by promoting bigger rivalry to address intents, paving the way to potentially more favorable outcomes for end-users.
In addition to introducing the latest development, organizations have collaboratively submitted an Ethereum Request for Comments to the Ethereum Magicians forum. They have also offered ERC-7683 to the CAKE Working Group for subsequent debate and evaluation.
Uniswap Labs To Implement ERC-7683 Standard For UniswapX
Uniswap Labs also plans to further adopt ERC-7683 as UniswapX, its permissionless protocol for accumulating liquidity sources for on-chain trading, expands to support cross-chain functionality.
This company is dedicated to developing products that enhance the Uniswap protocol, focusing on simplifying its use. As a major contributor to the protocol, an open-source system for liquidity provision and trading of ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum, it is concentrating on creating a variety of products to support the broader Uniswap ecosystem.
Recently, it introduced its first self-custody wallet extension for the Google Chrome browser. This new extension improves direct swapping features, integrates seamlessly with the social media platform X, facilitates minting, circumventing disruptive pop-ups, and offers real-time tracking of tokens, among other advantages.
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.
Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.
