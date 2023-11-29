Markets News Report
UK Government Set to Impose Penalties for Tax-Evading Crypto Users

Published: November 29, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 29, 2023

In Brief

The UK government is stepping up its crypto regulations by introducing penalties for users who do not report or pay taxes on crypto earnings.

UK Government to Enforce Penalties on Crypto Users for Tax Evasion

The UK government is intensifying its efforts to regulate the crypto market by imposing penalties on users who fail to disclose and pay taxes on their crypto earnings. This move comes as part of the government’s broader initiative to integrate cryptocurrency into its tax framework.

The UK Treasury has urged crypto users to voluntarily report any unpaid income or capital gains taxes. These taxes are related to their holdings in exchange tokens like Bitcoin, NFTs and utility tokens. The initiative aims to bring more transparency and compliance in the cryptocurrency sector with existing tax laws.

Crypto users who have disclosed their cryptocurrency taxes to the UK Treasury are given a 30-day window from the date of disclosure to settle their dues. Failure to comply within this timeframe could lead to the Treasury taking action to recover the owed amounts. This could also include imposing potential penalties.

UK’s Stance on Crypto Taxation

The UK, aspiring to be a hub for cryptocurrency, has been steadily defining its position on crypto taxation. In 2021, the Treasury released a manual to assist holders with tax payments.

Moreover, in March 2023, the UK announced mandatory separate declarations for crypto assets in tax forms. This move signals its commitment to integrating cryptocurrency into the financial system.

In related global tech governance, the UK, alongside US, Singapore and other nations, has recently participated in an international agreement. The agreement focuses on promoting responsible AI development. Detailed in a 20-page document, it emphasizes the importance of prioritizing security in AI design and utilization.

The UK’s move to enforce tax penalties on undisclosed cryptocurrency earnings reflects a growing trend of governments seeking to regulate digital assets. This approach aims to ensure tax compliance. It also aligns with broader international efforts to responsibly manage emerging technologies like AI.

