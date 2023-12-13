Top 5 AI Anchors Redefining News and Media Narratives in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey In Brief AI news anchors are taking over screens as India introduces Sana and Lisa, Greece boasts Hermes and Kuwait presents local news with Fedha.

In the ever-evolving landscape of information dissemination, the role of the traditional TV news anchor stands as a steadfast tradition, offering a reliable source of comfort in the delivery of our daily news. A familiar face greets us each morning, setting the tone for the day, while another guides us through the evening headlines as we prepare to retire for the night.

Yet, in the face of advancing artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape various industries, a pressing question emerges: how secure is the position of the news reader?

Nations around the globe are unveiling their inaugural AI news anchors, marking a significant stride into the digital age. India introduces Sana and Lisa, Greece boasts Hermes, Kuwait showcases Fedha, and Taiwan presents Ni Zhen, as countries embrace AI in the field of news broadcasting.

With the rise of AI in diverse forms including generative AI, the use of technology has become one of the important tools across the media industry as well. Let’s explore and have a look at some of the top AI anchors across the world.

Spotlight: Top 5 AI Anchors Worldwide

Sana from India

India unveiled its inaugural AI-driven news anchor, Sana. Sana has since been making intermittent appearances to deliver news bulletins on the India Today Group’s Aaj Tak news channel.

Sana achieved a historic feat during Aaj Tak’s prime-time show by presenting a news report entirely in French. This development marked a significant milestone in the realm of Indian broadcasting, showcasing the evolving capabilities of AI in news presentation. The timing of Sana’s linguistic prowess is particularly noteworthy, aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France.

Nadira, Sasya, and Bhoomi from Indonesia

Southeast Asian country Indonesia introduced three virtual news presenters. tvOne, among Indonesia’s most prominent broadcast channels, recently launched AI-driven figures named Nadira, Sasya, and Bhoomi.

Designed to resonate with distinct demographic segments, each avatar caters to the preferences of diverse audience groups. Despite being promoted by the Indonesian government as AI avatars, a local media report highlights that these virtual presenters are not currently interactive. However, the development signals Indonesia’s foray into the realm of AI-driven media personalities, paving the way for future innovations in the country’s broadcasting landscape.

Fedha from Kuwait

Seizing the opportunity, Middle Eastern media company unveiled its inaugural virtual news presenter. The AI anchor, named “Fedha,” made its debut on the Twitter account of Kuwait News.

The introduction of Fedha prompted a spectrum of responses from the audience. While some lauded the virtual presenter as a commendable innovation in the media landscape, others voiced concerns regarding the ethical implications of integrating AI into newsrooms. The development sparked a nuanced discourse on the evolving intersection of technology and journalism in the Middle East.

Joon and Monica from Malaysia

In Malaysia, the wave of generative AI integration in newsroom operations unfolded within one of the nation’s premier broadcast news organizations, Astro Awani, as two AI avatars were introduced.

Joon, an AI avatar, takes center stage on Astro Awani’s channel 501, presenting news reports in Malay during the evening news broadcast. Meanwhile, Monica has become a regular participant in the nightly discussions of the Agenda AWANI talk show, marking a noteworthy stride in the adoption of AI technology within the Malaysian media landscape.

Channel 1

Further to all this, a startup Channel 1 announced its full launch in 2024, which will feature entirely AI avatars. Earlier, in a demo episode released on its website, realistic avatars served as anchors and reporters, presenting a blend of real and generated clips to showcase the innovative concept.

Created by technology and media startup founders Adam Mosam and producer Scott Zabielski, it plans to curate content from three distinct sources. The platform is set to forge partnerships with an as-yet-unrevealed news agency, incorporate contributions from independent journalists, and generate AI-driven news content based on information from a “trusted primary source,” such as a government document or SEC report, as reported by Deadline media.

