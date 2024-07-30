Tonkeeper Partners With Mercuryo Pro To Facilitate Over €50,000 Crypto Purchases For TON Users

In Brief Tonkeeper launched a premium fiat onramp in partnership with Mercuryo, offering TON users a secure method for high-value crypto purchases.

Non-custodial wallet for The Open Network (TON) ecosystem, Tonkeeper launched a premium fiat onramp in partnership with Mercuryo. This service will offer individuals and businesses within TON’s blockchain ecosystem a secure method for high-value cryptocurrency purchases and will be accessible to users globally.

“Some power users in the TON ecosystem need specialized services,” said Daniel Cawrey, Chief Strategy Officer for Tonkeeper, to MPost. “This partnership with Mercuryo Pro provides a white glove offering for high-value transactions, another example of Tonkeeper working collaboratively within TON to give users what they want,” he added.

Mercuryo is a decentralized ecosystem designed to support the growth of payment use cases and facilitate seamless on-chain integration, aiming to simplify the user experience. It streamlines capital flow within the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and combines multiple payment and banking solutions into a single, user-friendly interface.

Tonkeeper has integrated its Mercuryo Pro, a premium service that facilitates major cryptocurrency purchases which enables high-net-worth individuals to buy cryptocurrency directly through the Tonkeeper platform for transactions over €50,000. The solution is designed to support TON ecosystem participants, high-value buyers, and those needing secure non-custodial storage.

In addition to facilitating cryptocurrency purchases exceeding €50,000, Mercuryo Pro offers advanced financial tools for managing digital assets. This includes a concierge service with personalized support, streamlined Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) procedures, custom rates, and specialized services for handling large cryptocurrency transactions while maintaining client confidentiality.

The integration will also benefit developers and project founders within the TON ecosystem by simplifying the onboarding and offboarding processes as Mercuryo Pro streamlines financial management, facilitating high-value transactions and improving the overall safety of these transactions.

Tonkeeper Crypto Wallet: What Is It And How It Works?

It enables individuals to send, receive, and purchase TON from their mobile devices. It provides a strong solution for smooth integration with decentralized applications (dApps) and supports staking. With more than 2.3 million active monthly users, Tonkeeper is a key player in advancing DeFi on the TON network. As a non-custodial wallet, it ensures users retain full control and ownership of their assets, but they must secure their secret key or seed phrase.

Recently, Tonkeeper has teamed up with TON to introduce the W5 smart wallet standard, which facilitates gas-free transactions on the TON blockchain. Initially developed by Tonkeeper, the W5 smart wallet has been formally recognized as a standard by the TON core team. It enables users to pay transaction fees using USDT and covers gas fees for sending Notcoin with both USDT and Notcoin.

