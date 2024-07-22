UXLINK And Bounty Bay Partner To Enhance Integration Within TON Ecosystem

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief UXLINK partnered with Bounty Bay to boost integration in TON ecosystem by combining its features with Bounty Bay’s social virality mechanism.

Web3 social platform and infrastructure provider UXLINK announced a strategic partnership with Bounty Bay, an AI-driven Web3 social marketing platform on The Open Network (TON) blockchain.

Bounty Bay is the first social earning platform native to the TON blockchain, supported by the TON Grant and the TON x HashKey accelerator.

The partnership is designed to enhance integration within the TON ecosystem by combining BountyBay’s social virality mechanism with UXLINK’s advanced social features. This collaboration will enable BountyBay to more effectively target and engage Telegram’s 900 million users. Furthermore, it aims to provide BountyBay’s community with a more user-friendly and socially integrated environment for earning opportunities.

Bounty Bay plans to utilize its social virality mechanism to assist its partners and strengthen integration within the TON ecosystem. UXLINK collaboration with Bounty Bay will allow it to expand its reach to Telegram’s 900 million users. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Bounty Bay will become the long-term holder of the UXLINK token.

What Is UXLINK?

It operates as a Web3-based social platform that facilitates the creation and exchange of encrypted assets within groups. The platform currently has over 5 million registered users distributed across more than 90,000 groups. Additionally, it experiences around 800,000 daily active users engaging with decentralized applications (dApps), and approximately 180,000 daily active users are involved in on-chain activities.

UXLINK tokens serve as governance tokens that grant holders the ability to participate in decision-making processes and access benefits related to the platform’s growth and achievements. According to the UXLINK tokenomics, the token distribution is allocated as follows: 65% to the community, 21.25% to investors, 8.75% to the team, and 5% to the treasury. The total supply of UXLINK tokens is 1 billion.

Recently, UXLINK was introduced as the fourth project on the HashKey Global Launchpool. This launch allows users to stake UXLINK and USDT in exchange for UXLINK rewards.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson