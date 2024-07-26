Bitget Wallet Announces Support For TON Token Swap Transactions

In Brief Web3 wallet Bitget announced full support for swaps of TON tokens, enabling users to trade any token on TON mainnet.

Web3 wallet provider Bitget Wallet announced full support for swaps of The Open Network (TON) blockchain tokens. This update enables users to trade any token on the TON mainnet via the application and browser plug-in wallet.

Currently, Bitget Wallet is the first Web3 wallet to support same-chain, cross-chain, and fiat currency transactions for TON tokens. There are also plans to introduce TON mainnet token and smart market functions in the future, along with zero gas fee transactions. Furthermore, the Bitget Wallet’s token, BWB, will be deployed on the TON mainnet to support BWB transactions on the network.

The Open Network is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain managed by an open-source community of experienced developers. It is recognized for its ultra-fast transactions, minimal fees, user-friendly applications, and environmentally friendly design. TON is the native token used for various purposes within the network, encompassing paying transaction fees, securing the blockchain through staking, participating in network governance, and settling payments. It can also be stored in various wallets, including Bitget Wallet, providing users with a convenient way to manage their TON tokens, as well as integrated Telegram bots.

TON is currently available on the mainnet and can be accessed through Bitget Wallet by creating a new TON wallet and conducting transactions with various tokens, encompassing TON Bridged USDC (jUSDC), TON Bridged USDT (jUSDt), and STON, among others. The easiest way to start using TON is by installing Bitget Wallet from Google Play, the App Store, or as a Chrome extension. Once installed, users can create a cryptocurrency wallet on the TON mainnet and begin making transactions.

TON Mainnet Surges In Activity On Bitget Wallet, Outpaces Major Blockchain Networks

Bitget Wallet functions as a multi-chain decentralized wallet, offering connectivity to over 90 major blockchains. As a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, it ensures users can access the best prices from various DEXs. Additionally, this cryptocurrency wallet provides the opportunity to explore a wide range of premium cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

As of July, the average daily on-chain broadcast activity for the TON mainnet in Bitget Wallet increased to twenty-five times that of June. Notably, in early July, the TON mainnet surpassed Polygon, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, and Base, among others, making it the mainnet with the highest number of on-chain interactive broadcasts on Bitget Wallet.

