Tonkeeper Introduces Telegram-Based DApp Browser, Enhancing Access To TON Ecosystem

In Brief Tonkeeper introduced dApp browser in Telegram, allowing users to access and explore dApps within the growing TON blockchain ecosystem.

Non-custodial wallet, Tonkeeper introduced a decentralized application (dApp) browser within the messaging application Telegram. This new feature, incorporated into the Tonkeeper wallet, allows individuals to access and explore various dApps inside of the growing ecosystem of The Open Network (TON) blockchain.

“This is a significant step for Tonkeeper towards mass adoption, providing users with a diverse range of services, DeFi applications, and games—all in one place,” said Rostislav Rudakov, Head of Business Development at Ton Apps, in a written statement. “It’s crucial for supporting new projects within the TON ecosystem and expanding the features available to our users,” he added.

The introduction of the Tonkeeper dApp browser within Telegram aims to simplify user access to dApps, allowing for easier discovery and participation in various sectors, including gaming, decentralized finance (DeFi), and entertainment.

At present, over ten partners are backing the launch of the Tonkeeper browser, covering categories such as DeFi and Utilities. Among these partners is Ston.fi, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that facilitates the swapping of numerous TON assets. Additionally, Ton Mobile is supported, offering eSIM services across more than 150 countries. Another partner, Wizzwoods, introduces the first Pixel Farm game with interchain features and a SoFi twist.

Additionally, the new browser provides access to various games, including the role-playing game (RPG) TON Heroes, Zoomania Fishing, which is offering an upcoming airdrop, and the arcade game Akedo. It also features All At Once, a next-generation AAA game on the TON network. As Tonkeeper continues to integrate additional partners, the selection of dApps across different categories is anticipated to expand.

New Browser Streamlines Access To TON DApps

The Tonkeeper browser is designed to integrate TON dApps, offering a curated feed that helps users discover the best on-chain opportunities. Furthermore, it allows users to launch applications easily and interact with them directly within the Tonkeeper wallet.

Tonkeeper, developed by Ton Apps Group, is a leading non-custodial wallet for the TON blockchain and features the largest developer platform on TON, the TON API, which is utilized by over 80% of projects within the ecosystem.

With over 30 million active monthly users, it serves as the main gateway to the TON blockchain. The new browser will streamline access for users seeking blockchain games, digital asset management, and innovative blockchain tools, all accessible through Telegram.

