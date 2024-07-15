Business News Report Technology
TOP Supports Akedo Games, Bolstering Development Of Telegram Games In TON Ecosystem

In Brief

The Open Platform unveiled a strategic investment in Akedo Games to bolster the evolution of games within TON blockchain ecosystem.

Web3 venture capital firm The Open Platform (TOP) unveiled a strategic investment in Akedo Games to bolster the evolution of games within The Open Network (TON) blockchain ecosystem.

Akedo Games represents a platform in the Telegram messaging application, backed by the TON Foundation, the entity overseeing the projects on TON. It has been involved in the elaboration of widely played games, encompassing PUBG Mobile, LOL, AFK Arena, as well as Rise of Kingdoms among others. Its ultimate goal is to build a strong community inside of the TON ecosystem.

Akedo plans to release its initial game, Akedog, on July 18th, which will feature non-fungible token (NFT) Pets and a community-driven mechanism. It will be a “tap-to-earn” clicker game where individuals can click to obtain their Telegram NFT Pets Akedog, which can be collected, merged, nurtured, and traded to increase their capabilities for tournaments. Additionally, players will be able to compete to build the strongest Akedog.

TON is a decentralized platform that encompasses TON Blockchain, TON DNS, TON Storage, and TON Sites. It serves as the foundational protocol, unifying TON’s core infrastructure, promoting the cohesion of the wider TON ecosystem. Recently, its ecosystem has experienced notable growth, partly due to initiatives which aim to attract Telegram messaging application users, leading to more than 1.7 million monthly active addresses.

The Open Platform To Support TON Ecosystem Growth

Upcoming solution will assist developers in creating applications, with TON serving as a native asset. It has backed notable projects on TON, encompassing Tonkeeper, GetGems, Notcoin, Ston.fi, and Tonstakers.

“At TOP, we believe in supporting visionary projects that leverage blockchain technology to create immersive, engaging, and decentralized gaming experiences. AKEDO perfectly embodies this vision, and we are excited to see the incredible innovations they will bring to the TON ecosystem,” said the company in a post on social media platform X.

