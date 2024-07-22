TON Foundation Partners With Mocaverse To Launch $20M Initiative, Supporting TON Ecosystem

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief TON Foundation partnered with Mocaverse and MOCA Foundation to establish a $20 million MOCA and TON token reserve.

Organization overseeing the growth of projects on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, the TON Foundation unveiled that it has partnered with the Web3 project Mocaverse (MOCA), a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, a game software company and venture capital firm, as well as with the community-owned cultural foundation MOCA Foundation.

Together, they are establishing a $20 million MOCA and TON token reserve. This fund will be leveraged to encourage community member engagement with the TON ecosystem via collaborative initiatives such as The Open League, hackathons, along with accelerator programs.

TON represents a network designed for integration with the messaging platform Telegram. As a result of recent growth in Telegram-based Web3 games, the blockchain’s native token, TON, has achieved a market capitalization of $18 billion.

Our marquee project @Moca_Network has just announced a strategic partnership with @MocaFoundation and @ton_blockchain to implement an identity and reputation-based consumer network acrossMoca Network and TON Blockchain ecosystems.



🔗https://t.co/9wmeyyiVOi pic.twitter.com/JFPlONvGho — Animoca Brands (@animocabrands) July 22, 2024

Animoca Brands And MOCA Foundation Expand Partnership With TON To Boost Web3 Adoption

The both foundations will use their go-to-market strategies and token resources to encourage interaction of individuals throughout their ecosystems. This partnership will enable Animoca Brands and Mocaverse to highlight the advantages of releasing and incorporating with the TON blockchain and their partners involved in gaming projects.

Through this development, both ecosystems will gain new tools, users, and funding, advancing their shared objective of widespread Web3 adoption. Furthermore, Animoca Brands, along with its portfolio companies and Moca Network, will contribute cultural and entertainment-focused content to the TON Ecosystem, which serves the Web3 infrastructure of Telegram and has more than 900 million active users.

The latest collaboration represents a further advancement in the ongoing partnership. Recently, Animoca Brands became the largest validator for TON, incorporating TON’s infrastructure and community. The organization is committing time, energy, and resources to promote TON’s adoption and showcase its potential as a leading solution for GameFi as well as blockchain gaming.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson