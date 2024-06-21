Animoca Brands Supports Saltwater Games To Propel XR One Integration With Mocaverse For Enhanced Gaming Experiences

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Animoca Brands has invested in Saltwater Games in the seed round of Simple Agreement for Future Tokens for its XR token.

Game software and venture capital firm Animoca Brands unveiled that it provided support for the Web3 game company Saltwater Games by taking part in the seed round of financing via Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) for Saltwater Games’ XR tokens. The exact investment amount has not been disclosed.

The “SAFT round” denotes the financing activity under the SAFT protocol, typically used by startups during their seed round funding.

Saltwater Games represents a gaming studio and publisher composed of 3 distinct entities, encompassing Nexus Labs which specializes in developing and releasing Web3 community-driven live service games, Maze Theory that focuses on developing premium VR and spatial gaming, and Saltwater Labs, committed to advancing new technologies in Web3 and AI.

After it received a grant from the Arbitrum Foundation, the Saltwater.Labs collaborated on developing the XR One, utilizing Arbitrum’s technologies to build the Layer 3 Orbit blockchain. XR One offers hosted games within a customizable, scalable, and secure environment for gamers to manage digital assets. It aims to seamlessly onboard traditional gamers unfamiliar with Web3. It will be powered by the XR token. Furthermore, looking ahead, its roadmap includes integrating several live-operation Web3 titles in 2024 and 2025.

With the recent investment, XR One intends to integrate with different features of Mocaverse, aiming to deliver cross-community advantages tailored to enrich competition-focused live-operation gaming experiences.

We’re pleased to announce that we’ve invested in the seed SAFT round for Saltwater Games’ $XR token.@SaltwaterGames is a UK-based gaming studio and publisher made up of three games studios: Nexus Labs, which focuses on the development and publishing of Web3, community-led, live… pic.twitter.com/AdqM7LhExi — Animoca Brands (@animocabrands) June 21, 2024

Animoca Brands Invests In CARV And Introduces NFT Launchpad SORAH For Japan Users

Animoca Brands is a company that specializes in digital entertainment, blockchain technology, and gamification. It is dedicated to advancing digital property rights and fostering the expansion of the open metaverse. Its Mocaverse serves as a growth network comprising an interoperable infrastructure layer that includes Account, Identity, Reputation, and PointFi systems seeded by Animoca Brands.

Recently, Animoca Brands finalized a strategic investment in CARV, a modular data layer for gaming and AI, and has taken on the responsibility of operating CARV’s Tier 6 verifier nodes. This step is intended to bolster CARV’s decentralization initiatives of its data layer infrastructure. Additionally, Animoca Brands has introduced the non-fungible token (NFT) Launchpad SORAH specifically for users in Japan.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson