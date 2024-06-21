Business News Report Technology
Animoca Brands Supports Saltwater Games To Propel XR One Integration With Mocaverse For Enhanced Gaming Experiences

In Brief

Animoca Brands has invested in Saltwater Games in the seed round of Simple Agreement for Future Tokens for its XR token.

Game software and venture capital firm Animoca Brands unveiled that it provided support for the Web3 game company Saltwater Games by taking part in the seed round of financing via Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) for Saltwater Games’ XR tokens. The exact investment amount has not been disclosed.

The “SAFT round” denotes the financing activity under the SAFT protocol, typically used by startups during their seed round funding.

Saltwater Games represents a gaming studio and publisher composed of 3 distinct entities, encompassing Nexus Labs which specializes in developing and releasing Web3 community-driven live service games, Maze Theory that focuses on developing premium VR and spatial gaming, and Saltwater Labs, committed to advancing new technologies in Web3 and AI.

After it received a grant from the Arbitrum Foundation, the Saltwater.Labs collaborated on developing the XR One, utilizing Arbitrum’s technologies to build the Layer 3 Orbit blockchain. XR One offers hosted games within a customizable, scalable, and secure environment for gamers to manage digital assets. It aims to seamlessly onboard traditional gamers unfamiliar with Web3. It will be powered by the XR token. Furthermore, looking ahead, its roadmap includes integrating several live-operation Web3 titles in 2024 and 2025.

With the recent investment, XR One intends to integrate with different features of Mocaverse, aiming to deliver cross-community advantages tailored to enrich competition-focused live-operation gaming experiences.

Animoca Brands Invests In CARV And Introduces NFT Launchpad SORAH For Japan Users 

Animoca Brands is a company that specializes in digital entertainment, blockchain technology, and gamification. It is dedicated to advancing digital property rights and fostering the expansion of the open metaverse. Its Mocaverse serves as a growth network comprising an interoperable infrastructure layer that includes Account, Identity, Reputation, and PointFi systems seeded by Animoca Brands.

Recently, Animoca Brands finalized a strategic investment in CARV, a modular data layer for gaming and AI, and has taken on the responsibility of operating CARV’s Tier 6 verifier nodes. This step is intended to bolster CARV’s decentralization initiatives of its data layer infrastructure. Additionally, Animoca Brands has introduced the non-fungible token (NFT) Launchpad SORAH specifically for users in Japan.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

