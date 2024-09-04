The Sandbox Launches ‘Voxel Games’ Creator Partnership Program For Developers And Studios

In Brief The Sandbox introduced the Voxel Games program to partner with independent developers to produce new games in its distinctive voxel style.

Decentralized virtual world platform and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, The Sandbox introduced the Voxel Games program. This initiative aims to collaborate with prominent independent developers and studios to produce widely accessible games in its distinctive voxel style, thereby broadening the scope of its ecosystem. Currently, studio partners include FRAG Games and The Devhouse Agency, with additional partners anticipated to be announced in the near future.

Using existing tools such as VoxEdit and Game Maker, novice creators have been able to craft voxel-based assets, games, and experiences without needing coding skills. The Voxel Games program will extend access to these tools to game studios and indie developers, allowing them to create games using Unity, Unreal, HTML5, or other game engines beyond The Sandbox’s no-code creation tools. Additionally, these games will be published and played on various other stores and platforms.

The program will support projects across various devices, including mobile, web, and PC, broadening distribution options to include conventional platforms. Game projects will use traditional monetization methods, such as free-to-play models, microtransactions, in-app purchases, and advertisements. Additionally, these projects will integrate blockchain elements from The Sandbox, such as accepting the SAND utility token and incorporating player-owned digital assets like avatars, LANDs, and voxel asset non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The Sandbox To Offer Ecosystem Access And Enhance SAND Token Utility With New Program

The program will enable independent studios to tap into The Sandbox’s extensive community and ecosystem, which includes over 6 million accounts, 4.8 million cryptocurrency wallets, more than 25,000 LAND owners, 55,000 avatar owners, and over 290,000 SAND token holders. This integration also aims to enhance the utility and adoption of the SAND token, extending its use beyond The Sandbox platform itself.

Currently, The Sandbox has over 170,000 voxel asset owners and 1.7 million assets created. The Voxel Games program will provide projects with exposure to more than 400 partner brands, granting studios access to various intellectual properties. Additionally, users of The Sandbox will have the opportunity to use their assets across a new range of games.

In-game benefits for Sandbox users will be incorporated into Voxel Games projects. These may include exclusive skins, props, and accessories, as well as access to specific areas within upcoming releases and more.

The Sandbox functions as a virtual platform that enables users to create, own, and monetize gaming experiences utilizing blockchain technology. Its key elements include gaming content, LAND, NFTs, and the SAND utility token.

Recently, it raised $20 million in convertible debt, valuing the company at $1 billion. The funding round was led by Kingsway Capital and Animoca Brands, with additional participation from LG Tech Ventures and True Global Ventures.

