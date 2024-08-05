The Sandbox Initiates Airdrop To Reward Participants Of ‘Rise Of The Memecoins’ Event For Creativity

In Brief The Sandbox launched of the ‘Rise of the Memecoins’ airdrop, rewarding memecoin enthusiasts for creativity and involvement.

Decentralized virtual world platform, The Sandbox announced the launch of the Rise of the Memecoins airdrop. This initiative aims to reward memecoin enthusiasts for their creativity and involvement in interactive experiences within the platform.

The Rise of the Memecoins event, running until September, promotes the cross-chain use of SAND and offers rewards such as creative contests, immersive gaming experiences, and exclusive avatars inspired by memecoin communities, including PEPE, DOGE, SHIB, BONK, and DEGEN.

The event features a limited edition collection of memecoin-inspired avatars, with one unique avatar per memecoin. These avatars are available exclusively to holders of each memecoin who have a The Sandbox account and SAND in their wallet, with a maximum of 10,000 avatars per collection. The top 2.5% of participants will receive a Diamonds skin, the top 17.5% will receive a Gold skin, and the top 80% will receive a Normal skin.

Furthermore, the event includes two contests for creators: a VoxEdit contest and a Game Jam. These contests invite participants to design experiences and wearables inspired by memecoins.

The VoxEdit contest invites creators to design distinctive and visually appealing wearables inspired by different memecoins. Meanwhile, the Game Jam allows users to develop and present meme-themed game experiences. The top entries from the Game Jam will be selected for inclusion in the live event, with a minimum of five experiences being featured.

To be eligible for participation, users must hold at least five SAND on Polygon or five SAND on Ethereum and own at least one of the specified memecoin tokens. Avatars for each community come in three different skins, with rarer skins airdropped based on the USD value of users’ holdings in SAND, LAND, and memecoin tokens. Additionally, users must be among the top 10,000 holders of the specified memecoin tokens at the time of the snapshot, as each of the five collections will be limited to a maximum of 10,000 avatars.

AIRDROP INITIATED 🐕🐸🎩 Eligible holders check your wallets! 👀#RiseOfTheMemecoins pic.twitter.com/SYrXyACWTK — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) August 5, 2024

The Sandbox: A Virtual Platform For Creation, Owning, And Monetization Of Gaming Experiences

The Sandbox is a virtual platform where users can create, own, and monetize gaming experiences through blockchain technology. It includes key elements such as gaming content, LAND, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the utility token SAND.

SAND serves as the primary utility token within The Sandbox ecosystem, facilitating transactions and interactions. It is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. LAND, on the other hand, represents digital real estate within the metaverse, allowing users to design and build virtual experiences.

