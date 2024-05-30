The Sandbox and Upland Collaborate To Foster Community Engagement Across Virtual Ecosystems

In Brief The Sandbox has forged the partnership with Upland to encourage and enhance community creation and participation within both ecosystems.

Decentralized virtual world platform The Sandbox announced it has forged the partnership with the mobile Web3 gaming platform Upland. This collaboration aims to encourage and enhance community creation and participation within both ecosystems.

“These are two of the strongest communities in Web3 gaming coming together to offer new ways for people around the world to build, create, and connect,” said Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox, in a written statement. “Our partnership signifies another step towards revolutionizing digital interaction, opening up access for creators and players to connect in new, immersive ways where interoperability drives cross-pollination of creation and innovation between different ecosystems,” he added.

In the first phase of the partnership, the goal is set to encourage both communities to explore and engage with each platform. The Sandbox will offer a drop of its neighborhood’s virtual properties in Upland to LAND owners. Meanwhile, Upland community members, known as “Uplanders,” will have the opportunity to win SAND tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by completing tasks in The Sandbox.

Furthermore, the partnership will allow both platforms to establish a mutual presence in each other’s virtual worlds. Upland will create its headquarters on a 6×6 LAND in The Sandbox, while The Sandbox will acquire a neighborhood in one of Upland’s cities.

Both companies are deeply involved in the development of an open metaverse. The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, and Upland, an Animoca Brands portfolio company, are founding members of the Open Metaverse Alliance for Web3 (OMA3). This partnership marks an important step towards achieving the vision of an interconnected and collaborative virtual world.

The Sandbox And Upland Launch Design Competition For Users

Furthermore, to celebrate the launch, The Sandbox and Upland will collaborate on launching a design competition, showcasing the creativity and talent of both communities. Participants can submit designs for Upland’s headquarters in The Sandbox or voxel-styled structures to be featured exclusively in The Sandbox neighborhood within Upland.

The details of the design competition launch and the location of The Sandbox neighborhood on the Upland map will be revealed at Upland’s in-person Genesis Week event. Insights into the future vision of both companies will be shared during a fireside chat at the Sahara Hotel in Las Vegas on June 7th. Additionally, The Sandbox will offer a limited number of free tickets to LAND owners in the nearby area to encourage participation from The Sandbox community.

