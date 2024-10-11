The Graph Integrates Unichain Testnet, Enabling Developers To Organize And Access On-Chain Data Using Subgraphs

In Brief The Graph integrates with Unichain, enabling anyone to create a subgraph that indexes Unichain testnet data and deploy it via Subgraph Studio.

Indexing protocol for organizing blockchain data, The Graph, announced its integration with Unichain, a newly developed Layer 2 network.

Unichain is an OP Stack chain created to offer a faster and more cost-efficient platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. It is designed to serve as a central hub for liquidity across multiple chains in the Web3 space, with the added benefit of seamless data accessibility through its integration with The Graph, available from day one.

The network launches with 1-second block times and aims to soon reach effective block times of 200-250 milliseconds. This improvement is intended to reduce latency, enhance market efficiency, and facilitate cross-chain liquidity while minimizing losses related to MEV.

As of now, builders working on Unichain are enabled to easily organize and access on-chain data through subgraphs using The Graph. This allows anyone to create a subgraph that indexes Unichain testnet data and deploy it via Subgraph Studio.

The Graph’s current support for the Unichain testnet paves the way for full integration with Subgraph Studio and The Graph Network when Unichain’s mainnet is launched. Developers can take this opportunity to become familiar with building Unichain subgraphs on the testnet, helping them prepare for the mainnet launch. This ensures they can continue to utilize subgraphs to query mission-critical decentralized application (dApp) data in a decentralized manner through The Graph Network.

The Graph Offers Developers Opportunity To Create Subgraphs For DApps Across Multiple Blockchains

The Graph functions as a key source of data and information for the decentralized internet. It is recognized as the initial decentralized data marketplace to introduce and standardize subgraphs, establishing itself as the primary method for indexing and accessing blockchain data in the Web3 ecosystem. Since its inception in 2018, The Graph has enabled builders to make subgraphs for dApps across more than seventy blockchains, encompassing prominent ones like Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and more.

Recently, The Graph unveiled an enhancement to its integration with the Solana network. This update provides the Solana developer community with more advanced data tools and expanded options for accessing indexed Solana data.

