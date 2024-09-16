The Graph Upgrades Tools For Solana Builders, Accelerating DApp Deployment

In Brief The Graph upgraded its support for Solana, providing the builders with improved data tools and additional options for accessing indexed data.

Indexing protocol for organizing blockchain data, The Graph announced an upgrade to its support for the Solana network, enhancing its previous integration. This update provides the Solana developer community with improved data tools and additional options for accessing indexed Solana data.

“The meteoric rise of developer and user activity on Solana has created a huge demand for open, decentralized data that aligns with the values of Web3,” said Nick Hansen, Head of Growth at The Graph Foundation, in a written statement. “The Graph’s latest tooling upgrade and enhanced support will ensure the Solana community can get even more value out of Web3’s decentralized data layer,” he added.

The recent upgrades provide an improved development environment for Substreams-powered subgraphs (SpS) through the introduction of new code generation tools available for both remote and local use. Created by StreamingFast, a key engineering team within The Graph ecosystem, these tools facilitate the fast setup of end-to-end Substreams projects. This advancement offers unparalleled flexibility for Solana development. For developers experienced with Substreams, the updated tools allow for efficient and straightforward synchronization.

Developers can now begin building on Solana with The Graph even if they are not familiar with Substreams. The new tools enable them to access Solana data without needing to work directly with Substreams or Rust. This flexibility allows developers to utilize tools that align with their skills and project needs.

Additional improvements include Solana Substreams modules created by Top Ledger and StreamingFast, as well as various Substreams and Substreams-powered subgraphs developed by Messari. Developers will also have access to several pre-built Substreams-powered subgraphs, such as UNCX and Orca Whirlpool.

The Graph Enhances Support For Solana, Offering Reduced Costs And Improved Indexing Stack

Solana’s technology, known for its high transaction speed and low fees, has become a popular choice for many decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. As the Solana ecosystem expands, there is a growing need for effective data indexing and querying solutions.

The Graph‘s upgraded support for Solana provides developers with advanced tools for building dApps and analyzing on-chain data more effectively. This enhancement includes reduced costs, a more efficient data source, and an improved programmable indexing stack that is easier to use, faster in indexing, and offers a historical cache of Solana blocks that is 25% the size of a full block.

These enhancements align with The Graph’s commitment to supporting a multi-chain future and promoting interoperability within the Web3 ecosystem. The upgraded tools will be especially beneficial for developers working with Solana, data analysts handling Solana data, and the wider Web3 community seeking advanced data solutions.

