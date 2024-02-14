Markets News Report
February 14, 2024

SushiSwap Launches Susa DEX on Layer N, Limited Beta Registration Now Open

by
Published: February 14, 2024 at 2:42 am Updated: February 14, 2024 at 2:42 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: February 14, 2024 at 2:42 am

In Brief

SushiSwap launched Susa DEX on Layer N, leveraging its Nord engine to handle over 100,000 transactions per second.

SushiSwap Launches Susa DEX on Layer N, Opens Limited  Registration

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform SushiSwap announced plans to launch decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) Susa built on Layer N, an Ethereum Layer 2 focused on emulating centralized features for decentralized platforms. Susa will make use of Layer N’s Nord engine, allowing the exchange to handle over 100,000 transactions per second with a latency of under 1 millisecond. 

Building on Layer N will allow Susa to utilize the StateNet architecture, providing developers the opportunity to create customized applications atop the exchange. With the new advancement, Susa aims to be among the pioneer exchanges to debut as a rollup node on Layer N’s StateNet. Initially, the exchange plans to offer perpetual contracts with future intentions to broaden its scope to include spot and exotic markets. Further, Susa plans to introduce user-centric features, details of which are yet to be announced.

It will be launched on the testnet in the first half of the current year, with limited beta registration currently open.

Layer N is a network of rollup nodes, often referred to as an “Ethereum StateNet,” which collectively operate with a shared communication and liquidity layer. Layer N’s Nord Engine is designed to facilitate thousands of transactions in less than one millisecond, aiming to achieve a performance level that competes with centralized exchanges. 

“Layer N’s modular approach to rollups unlocks greater capital efficiency and deeper liquidity, all while leveraging the security of Ethereum. This approach aligns perfectly with the modular network strategy gaining traction in the DeFi space, making Layer N one of the best technology stacks to build on,” said Jared Grey, Head Chef of SushiSwap. 

SushiSwap’s Ongoing Advancements

SushiSwap is a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) operational on more than 30 blockchains, featuring cross-chain swap SushiXSwap enabling users to conduct swaps across seven chains, such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base, and others.

Last year, SushiSwap extended its presence to the Aptos blockchain, integrating SushiSwap’s version 2 automated market maker (AMM) into the Aptos network. This move represented SushiSwap’s initial venture into a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain, allowing it to navigate cross-chain and multi-chain environments.

SushiSwap’s introduction of the new DEX Susa on Layer N, coupled with its continuous advancements highlights its commitment to innovation and adaptability within the dynamic landscape of decentralized finance.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected]

More articles
Hot Stories

Movable Ink Unveils Salesforce Integration for Generative and Predictive Content Personalization

by Victor Dey
February 13, 2024

Bitcoin Price Rallies to $50K as BTC Halving Approaches with Less Than 10,000 Blocks Remaining

by Victor Dey
February 12, 2024

xNFTs Crucial for Empowering Decentralized EVM Services, says Smart Layer’s Chief Strategy Officer Mathew Sweezey

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024

Meta’s Quest VR Headsets Designed for Advertisements Not Great Experiences, claims Soundscape CEO Eric Alexander

by Kumar Gandharv
February 12, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

MPC Wallet Fordefi Raises $10M Funding to Enhance Crypto Security for Retail-Facing Platforms

by Alisa Davidson
February 13, 2024

AlephZero Joins Digital Euro Association to Pioneer Privacy-Enhanced Digital Euro Development

by Alisa Davidson
February 13, 2024

US CPI Data Sparks Mixed Crypto Market Response as Stock Futures Decline

by Kumar Gandharv
February 13, 2024

Movable Ink Unveils Salesforce Integration for Generative and Predictive Content Personalization

by Victor Dey
February 13, 2024

Exploring Blockchain Gaming: Recap of 2023 and Sneak Peek into 2024

Footprint Analytics' report analyzes the performance data of blockchain gaming in 2023 and discusses potential trends for ...

Know More

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
MPC Wallet Fordefi Raises $10M Funding to Enhance Crypto Security for Retail-Facing Platforms
Business News Report
MPC Wallet Fordefi Raises $10M Funding to Enhance Crypto Security for Retail-Facing Platforms
by Alisa Davidson
February 13, 2024
AlephZero Joins Digital Euro Association to Pioneer Privacy-Enhanced Digital Euro Development
Business News Report
AlephZero Joins Digital Euro Association to Pioneer Privacy-Enhanced Digital Euro Development
by Alisa Davidson
February 13, 2024
US CPI Data Sparks Mixed Crypto Market Response as Stock Futures Decline
Markets News Report
US CPI Data Sparks Mixed Crypto Market Response as Stock Futures Decline
by Kumar Gandharv
February 13, 2024
Movable Ink Unveils Salesforce Integration for Generative and Predictive Content Personalization
Business News Report
Movable Ink Unveils Salesforce Integration for Generative and Predictive Content Personalization
by Victor Dey
February 13, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.