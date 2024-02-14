SushiSwap Launches Susa DEX on Layer N, Limited Beta Registration Now Open

In Brief SushiSwap launched Susa DEX on Layer N, leveraging its Nord engine to handle over 100,000 transactions per second.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform SushiSwap announced plans to launch decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) Susa built on Layer N, an Ethereum Layer 2 focused on emulating centralized features for decentralized platforms. Susa will make use of Layer N’s Nord engine, allowing the exchange to handle over 100,000 transactions per second with a latency of under 1 millisecond.

Building on Layer N will allow Susa to utilize the StateNet architecture, providing developers the opportunity to create customized applications atop the exchange. With the new advancement, Susa aims to be among the pioneer exchanges to debut as a rollup node on Layer N’s StateNet. Initially, the exchange plans to offer perpetual contracts with future intentions to broaden its scope to include spot and exotic markets. Further, Susa plans to introduce user-centric features, details of which are yet to be announced.

It will be launched on the testnet in the first half of the current year, with limited beta registration currently open.

Layer N is a network of rollup nodes, often referred to as an “Ethereum StateNet,” which collectively operate with a shared communication and liquidity layer. Layer N’s Nord Engine is designed to facilitate thousands of transactions in less than one millisecond, aiming to achieve a performance level that competes with centralized exchanges.

“Layer N’s modular approach to rollups unlocks greater capital efficiency and deeper liquidity, all while leveraging the security of Ethereum. This approach aligns perfectly with the modular network strategy gaining traction in the DeFi space, making Layer N one of the best technology stacks to build on,” said Jared Grey, Head Chef of SushiSwap.

SushiSwap’s Ongoing Advancements

SushiSwap is a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) operational on more than 30 blockchains, featuring cross-chain swap SushiXSwap enabling users to conduct swaps across seven chains, such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon, Base, and others.

Last year, SushiSwap extended its presence to the Aptos blockchain, integrating SushiSwap’s version 2 automated market maker (AMM) into the Aptos network. This move represented SushiSwap’s initial venture into a non-Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain, allowing it to navigate cross-chain and multi-chain environments.

SushiSwap’s introduction of the new DEX Susa on Layer N, coupled with its continuous advancements highlights its commitment to innovation and adaptability within the dynamic landscape of decentralized finance.

