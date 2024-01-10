Sunrise AI Raises Pre-Seed Funding Led by Andrew Ng’s AI Fund for AI-Driven Credit Analysis

Sunrise AI announced the successful closure of its undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Andrew Ng's AI Fund.

Sunrise AI, an AI-powered credit analysis startup today announced the successful closure of its undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Andrew Ng’s AI Fund.

Founded in 2023 by Deepak Shrivastava and Xi Palazzolo, the US-based startup aims to make credit assessment easy and enhance access to capital for individuals and businesses. According to the company, its proprietary AI suite has shown a 96% accuracy rate in forecasting a borrower’s ability to repay a debt obligation.

“This investment will enable us to accelerate the development of our AI-driven solutions and reach more underserved and excluded communities in need of fair and accessible financial services,” said Deepak Shrivastava, co-founder and CEO of Sunrise AI.

The AI Fund boasts a capital pool of $176 million, backed by venture capital firms including Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital, New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Softbank Group. Andrew Ng is a founding member and managing general partner at the AI Fund.

With the capital infusion, Sunrise AI plans to further refine its AI models, enrich its product offerings and expand its operations to serve a broader audience beyond real estate.

“Technology can shine new light into opaque financial systems. Deepak, Xi, and team have a compelling vision of using AI to create a fair and inclusive financial system for all, and AI Fund is thrilled to support Sunrise AI to realize this vision,” said Andrew Ng, managing general partner of AI Fund, and globally recognized AI leader.

Sunrise AI’s Edge Over Traditional Credit Scoring

Unlike traditional credit scoring services, Sunrise AI leverages machine learning technology to analyze a diverse range of user-permissioned data sources, including robust open banking and macroeconomic data, unlocking a more inclusive and fair evaluation of creditworthiness.

Additionally, Sunrise AI also asserts that SunScore — the company’s first product, equips property owners with an advanced risk management solution, aimed at deterring rental fraud, uncovering accurate credit insights and enhancing lease income analytics.

“While traditional credit report information may lag by 90 days or more, SunScore utilizes real-time updated financial transaction data, providing timely and relevant information in seconds,” said Sunrise AI.

Moreover, the SunScore platform goes beyond conventional assessments, incorporating advanced AI algorithms that delve into crucial financial metrics. These include an applicant’s lease-to-income ratio, debt-to-income ratio, number of months reserves and a unique capability to forecast their likelihood of making rent payments.

By embracing cutting-edge technology and real-time data, SunScore aims to enhance credit reporting and may address longstanding issues of credit accuracy and relevance.

