SUN.IO Partners With Poloniex To Facilitate Memecoin Project Listings

In Brief SUN.IO partnered with Poloniex, enabling projects that launch on SunPump and achieve $1M daily trading volume to be listed on Poloniex.

Integrated platform for launching memecoins, SUN.IO, announced a collaboration with the cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex, welcoming it as both an ecosystem and listing partner.

According to the announcement, projects that launch on SunPump and achieve a daily trading volume of $1 million for three consecutive days will be listed on Poloniex within a 72-hour period. Listing success is dependent on meeting Poloniex’s criteria, which include submitting accurate information and passing security checks. This opportunity is primarily available to early participants on SunPump, although the $1 million trading volume requirement may be adjusted in coming months.

The Poloniex platform, supported by Justin Sun, founder of Tron, provides a range of offerings encompassing spot trading, margin trading, futures trading, perpetual swaps, and more. It lists more than 350 cryptocurrencies and tokens that can be acquired with a bank account, credit or debit card, as well as ApplePay.

SUN.IO Facilitates Direct Project Listing On Crypto Exchange HTX

SUN.IO represents Tron‘s first decentralized autonomous platform designed to integrate stablecoin functionality along with token exchanges while also supporting liquidity mining. Its goal is to offer improved token exchange rates and mining rewards within the Tron ecosystem. Individuals have an option to lock SUN tokens to secure veSUN and gain various benefits.

Furthermore, to promote community autonomy and protocol decentralization, SUN.IO has launched the SUN Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), which is intended to enable consensus among all participants in the SUN.IO ecosystem through its governance mechanisms.

At present, the project is collaborating with the cryptocurrency exchange HTX. This partnership helps users launch their projects on SunPump, and projects that sustain a 24-hour trading volume of over $10 million for three consecutive days are eligible for expedited direct listing on HTX.

