MAP Protocol Integrates With TRON Network, Enhancing Cross-Chain Interoperability

In Brief MAP Protocol unveiled its integration with the TRON, aiming to introduce advanced cross-chain messaging capabilities to the blockchain.

Bitcoin Layer 2 interoperability platform MAP Protocol (MAPO) unveiled its integration with the TRON, aiming to introduce advanced cross-chain messaging capabilities to TRON. Additionally, it plans to expand the reach of MAP Protocol’s ecosystem and offer TRON users and builders decentralized cross-chain interaction options, enhancing overall interoperability.

TRON represents an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that employs the TRON Virtual Machine to facilitate the creation and deployment of smart contracts for decentralized applications (dApps). Its token, TRX, is available for builders to use within their applications.

The integration offers several benefits, encompassing the ability to perform cross-chain smart contract calls and simplified integration with other ecosystems. It also supports decentralization without privileged roles and facilitates connectivity with both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and non-EVM blockchains.

The integration will leverage MAP Protocol’s zero-knowledge (ZK) and Light Client to foster interoperability between multiple blockchains. This will facilitate connections between the BTC ecosystem, EVMs, as well as TRON. Specifically, it will support the multi-chain transfer of the USDT stablecoin, enhancing the overall interoperable ecosystem, as noted by the project’s core developer in a written statement.

MAP Protocol is thrilled to unveil an integration with the TRON blockchain.@MapProtocol will provide advanced cross-chain messaging capabilities to @trondao. The integration will broaden the… pic.twitter.com/tMYlb5SyBi — MAP Protocol (@MapProtocol) August 8, 2024

MAP Protocol Creates Cross-Chain Messaging Solution For Solana And TON

It functions as a platform focused on Bitcoin Layer 2, prioritizing cross-chain interoperability. It offers the infrastructure and tools required for dApps to establish compatibility between Bitcoin Layer 2 networks and various public blockchains.

Its solution, based on ZK light-client, operates in a peer-to-peer manner avoiding the need to rely on trusted third-party entities. This method integrates previously isolated Bitcoin Layer 2s that rely on third-party bridges, creating a unified and decentralized ecosystem that is well-suited for application development platforms along with Web3 user interfaces.

Recently, MAP Protocol revealed that it is building cross-chain messaging modules for Solana and TON blockchains to meet the rising need for cross-chain smart contract interactions.

