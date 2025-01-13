SuiHub Global Accelerator Extends Application Deadline, Now Accepting Submissions Until January 17

Layer 1 blockchain, Sui Network announced an extension to the application deadline for its accelerator program, SuiHub, which will now accept applications until January 17th. Supported by partners such as Brinc, CoinList, and Ghaf Studios, the program is set to begin in February 2025.

Through the program, participating teams can secure up to $200,000 in funding, which will be provided on a milestone basis in exchange for tokens and equity. In addition to funding, participants will have access to the Sui Solutions Engineering team for technical support and potential co-development opportunities aimed at enhancing their products and leveraging the capabilities of the Sui Network. The program also offers expert guidance on critical elements such as incentive design, distribution mechanisms, listing strategies, and building a sustainable token economy.

Furthermore, participants will gain visibility with a global audience of over 10 million early adopters, thanks to the marketing channels provided by SuiHub’s partners. Support will also be available in areas like growth marketing, leveraging Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and crafting go-to-market strategies. Teams will have the opportunity to tap into an extensive network of partners to strengthen their solutions and accelerate their product’s time to market.

Who SuiHub Is Looking For?

The program is tailored for startups that have a product ready to launch on the Sui network and are looking to take advantage of the ecosystem access and growth opportunities it offers. It seeks founders who are committed to building on the Sui blockchain, with a clear vision for how they can contribute to its growth. Teams that are pre-TGE (Token Generation Event) are ideal candidates, though those with an existing token that has yet to be listed on trading platforms may also be considered.

Sui blockchain is built using the Rust programming language and supports smart contracts written in Sui Move, a modified version of the Move programming language developed by the project team. The network operates on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which relies on the staking of SUI, the network’s native token. Both validator operators and token holders who delegate their tokens to existing validators contribute to the network’s security and consensus process.

