SuiHub Global Accelerator Announces Launch, Accepting Applications Until January 10

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief SuiHub has launched its global accelerator program in partnership with Brinc, CoinList, and Ghaf Studios, and is now accepting applications from interested participants until January 10th.

SuiHub announced the launch of its global accelerator program, in partnership with several collaborators, including Brinc, CoinList, and Ghaf Studios, which is now accepting applications from interested participants until January 10th. The program is scheduled to begin in February 2025.

Participating teams will have the opportunity to secure up to $200,000 in funding, provided on a milestone basis, in exchange for tokens and equity. They will gain direct access to the Sui Solutions Engineering team for technical support and potential co-development of their product, helping to maximize the capabilities of the Sui Network. Teams will also benefit from expert guidance on incentive design, distribution mechanisms, listing strategies, and other critical elements for building a sustainable token economy.

In addition, participating teams will be showcased to a global audience of over 10 million early adopters through the marketing channels of SuiHub’s partners. Support will also be provided in areas such as growth marketing, leveraging Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), and developing go-to-market strategies. Teams will be able to tap into the project’s extensive network of partners to strengthen their solutions and accelerate their time to market.

As a program‘s partner, Brinc will offer comprehensive fundraising support by connecting project founders with a network of investors, as well as assisting with pitch preparation and managing investor relations. They will provide access to partners, mentors, and experts, enhancing opportunities for learning and growth. Brinc will also facilitate partnerships and business development, helping startups connect with key industry players and potential collaborators to drive their growth.

CoinList will help participating projects gain visibility by promoting them to its global audience of over 10 million early adopters through its marketing channels. At the beginning of the program, CoinList will host a workshop on token launch strategies, providing valuable industry insights. Selected projects will also receive preferred access to CoinList’s services, such as incentivized testnets, growth campaigns, and token launch and trading opportunities. CoinList will further support business development by facilitating partnerships within its broad network of partners.

Ghaf Studios will offer tailored fundraising support, connecting project founders with investors and aiding in pitch preparation and investor relations. They will also assist with developing go-to-market strategies, refining value propositions, and creating effective launch plans. Additionally, Ghaf Studios will support projects with tokenomics design, marketing strategies, partnerships, business development, and operational support.

Sui Network will provide engineering assistance and facilitate network access for participants, ensuring they have the necessary technical support to succeed.

Who Is The Program Looking For?

It is designed for startups that have a product ready to launch on the Sui network, and can benefit from the ecosystem access and growth opportunities offered by the program. It seeks founders who are committed to building on the Sui blockchain, with a clear understanding of why they want to be part of the network and how they can contribute to its growth. Additionally, teams that are pre-TGE are ideal candidates for the program. However, teams that have an existing token but have not yet listed it on any trading platforms may also be considered.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson