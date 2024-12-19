en en
News Report Technology
December 19, 2024

SatLayer’s Bitcoin Restaking Integration Set To Drive BTCfi Growth On Sui

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: December 19, 2024
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: December 19, 2024 at 2:03 am

In Brief

Sui has partnered with SatLayer to integrate Bitcoin’s liquidity and security features into its ecosystem, providing new opportunities for developers and users.

Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform Sui announced a collaboration with SatLayer, a prominent Bitcoin restaking platform. This initiative aims to incorporate Bitcoin’s liquidity and security features into Sui’s ecosystem, offering innovative opportunities for developers to create and for users to engage with the extensive, nearly $2 trillion asset market.

“Sui’s move into Bitcoin DeFi highlights the Sui Foundation’s dedication to becoming a hub for BTCfi,” stated Jameel Khalfan, the Global Head of Ecosystem at the Sui Foundation, in a written statement. “Combining Bitcoin’s size and security with Sui’s speed and scalability opens up new opportunities for developers and users to innovate on Bitcoin. We couldn’t be more excited,” he added.

SatLayer, operating as Babylon’s official restaking partner, provides a pathway for applications and infrastructure to leverage Bitcoin’s extensive liquidity, enhanced capital efficiency, and reliable security model. Its architecture supports securing components such as bridges, decentralized exchanges, and oracles using Bitcoin. By utilizing smart contracts deployed on the Babylon Chain, SatLayer offers fully programmable slashing mechanisms with minimal trust dependencies, aligning Bitcoin restaking features with those available on Ethereum.

Through this collaboration, SatLayer will engage with leading projects within the Sui ecosystem, including Navi, Suilend, Cetus, Aftermath, and Ika. The partnership aims to co-develop and demonstrate practical applications of Bitcoin-verified security (BVSes) and Bitcoin integration, broadening the adoption and capabilities within the Move developer community.

“Sui is the ideal Layer 1 blockchain to leverage Bitcoin’s unparalleled security and liquidity,” stated Luke Xie, Co-Founder and CEO of SatLayer, in a written statement. “Beginning with Bitcoin restaking and extending into BTC liquidity for applications and infrastructure, this partnership creates extraordinary opportunities for Sui’s developers and users,” he added.

SatLayer To Strengthen Sui’s Position As BTCfi Platform Through Collaboration With Babylon 

SatLayer will utilize Bitcoin Liquid Staking Tokens (LSTs) and collaborate with LST partners such as Lombard Finance and Lorenzo Protocol to bolster liquidity and capital efficiency within the Sui ecosystem. Future plans include the introduction of Liquid Restaking Tokens (LRTs). This strategy enables applications on Sui to access Bitcoin’s substantial liquidity and unparalleled security, providing developers with a new suite of Bitcoin finance (BTCfi) tools and users with more secure and dependable protocols to engage with.

SatLayer’s integration reinforces Sui’s trajectory as a leading platform for BTCfi, building on the November announcement of a collaboration involving Babylon, Lombard Finance, and Cubist to launch Bitcoin staking on the rapidly growing Layer 1 network. As Babylon’s exclusive restaking partner, SatLayer plays a pivotal role in this initiative.

“We’re thrilled to play a significant role in integrating Bitcoin with Sui,” stated Fisher Yu, CTO of Babylon Labs, in a written statement. “By merging Babylon’s Bitcoin staking with SatLayer’s restaking framework, the Sui ecosystem gains foundational elements for a robust on-chain Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem. This marks a substantial step toward realizing our vision of a Bitcoin-secured decentralized world,” he added.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

