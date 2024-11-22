CoinList And Sui Introduce SuiHub Global Accelerator, Accepting Applications Until January 10

In Brief CoinList has partnered with the Sui Foundation, Ghaf Labs, and Brinc to launch SuiHub’s global accelerator program, aimed at supporting the development of sustainable businesses within the Web3 space on the Sui network.

Cryptocurrency trading platform CoinList announced a partnership with the Sui Foundation, Ghaf Labs, and Brinc to launch SuiHub’s global accelerator program. This new initiative aims to support the development of sustainable businesses within the Web3 space on the Sui network. Prospective participants are invited to apply by January 10th.

The 12-week accelerator program will offer startups building on the Sui blockchain up to $200,000 in milestone-based funding, along with technical guidance, business development (BD) support, and networking opportunities.

The program is specifically targeting startups that have a product ready for launch on the Sui network, have gained some initial traction, and can benefit from the ecosystem access provided. It is also open to founders who are committed to building on Sui and contributing to its ecosystem. Teams that are pre-token generation event (TGE) are especially suited for the program, though teams with a token that is not yet listed on any exchanges may also be considered.

Selected projects will receive up to $200,000 in milestone-based funding, along with direct access to the Sui Solutions Engineering team for technical support and co-building opportunities to maximize the potential of the Sui network. The program will also provide distribution to a global audience of over 10 million early adopters, growth marketing support, including leveraging key opinion leaders (KOLs) and go-to-market strategies, and in-person workshops on incentive design, distribution mechanisms, and listing strategies. Additionally, participants will have access to the SuiHub office in Dubai.

What Is CoinList?

This project connects leading cryptocurrency developers with top-quality early adopters. Since its inception in 2017, CoinList has established itself as a global leader in community growth, assisting prominent projects such as Filecoin, Solana, Ondo, Near, and Flow in launching their protocols and engaging with hundreds of thousands of new token holders through over $1.2 billion in token sales. With a community of more than 11 million users, CoinList supports the entire cryptocurrency lifecycle, from token sales and distribution to trading and staking.

Recently, the platform launched U2U’s Incentivized Mainnet, which is aimed at attracting more users. To incentivize participation, U2U is offering 10,000,000 U2U tokens to eligible participants in exchange for their contributions. Participants can earn rewards by bridging USDT from other blockchains to receive pUSDT, which functions as both gas and staking currency within the network. Once onboarded, users can deposit pUSDT into U2U’s Incentivized Staking Pool to earn additional rewards.

