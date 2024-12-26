Subscan Introduces Governance Tracking Module For Astar, Empowering Users To Engage With Network’s Governance

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Subscan has added a governance module for the Astar Network as part of its parachain-specific features, enabling users to easily track and analyze governance activities within the network.

Web3 explorer Subscan announced the addition of the governance module for Astar Network as part of its parachain-specific features, allowing users to easily track and analyze governance activities within the network.

The Governance module serves as a dedicated space for users to stay updated on governance actions within the Astar Network. Key features include providing visibility into proposals before they are enacted and giving the community an opportunity to review and prepare for upcoming changes. It enables users to monitor community-submitted proposals aimed at influencing network modifications.

The module also offers insights into active and completed referenda, including voting outcomes and current statuses. Additionally, it showcases motions initiated by the council, along with their execution status and voting details. It highlights urgent or specialized proposals initiated by the technical committee, ensuring transparency in the decision-making process. Furthermore, it tracks funding requests and allocations from the Astar treasury to support community projects and enhance resource management.

By offering clear transparency into governance procedures, Subscan empowers community members to engage in decision-making, allows developers to analyze governance trends, and provides investors and analysts with insights into the network’s health and dynamics.

This update further reinforces Subscan’s role in promoting efficient governance across parachains like Astar. Users are encouraged to explore the new features, provide feedback, and contribute to the ongoing improvement of governance tracking.

Great news, Astar community! 🎉@subscan_io has made it even easier to stay on top of Astar’s governance with the new Gov module. Now you can track everything from proposals to voting outcomes, all in one place. 🗳️



🔍 Key features include:



🔵 Referenda Preimage

🔵 Democracy… https://t.co/BxSLqSZRxF — Astar Network (@AstarNetwork) December 26, 2024

What Is Astar Network?

Astar Network is a decentralized blockchain platform designed for Web3. It supports both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly environments, facilitating interoperability between them. Through its Build2Earn program, developers can earn rewards by creating decentralized applications. Astar operates alongside Ethereum, Polkadot, and Cosmos, allowing seamless asset transfers and communication across different blockchain ecosystems.

Recently, the platform introduced Astar Surge, a campaign organized by leading projects in the Soneium ecosystem. This initiative aims to offer new opportunities to ASTR token holders while contributing to the expansion of the Astar ecosystem and preparing for the launch of Soneium’s mainnet.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson