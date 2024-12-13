Astar Network Launches ‘Astar Surge’, Enabling Users To Lock ASTR And Earn Rewards

In Brief Astar Network launches the “Astar Surge” Pre-Deposit Campaign in collaboration with top-tier Soneium projects to reward ASTR holders and enhance the connection with the Soneium ecosystem.

Smart contract platform Astar Network announced that it has launched the “Astar Surge” Pre-Deposit Campaign, which will facilitate collaboration between top-tier Soneium projects and Astar. This initiative, beginning on December 18th, rewards ASTR holders and strengthens the link with the Soneium ecosystem.

Soneium, a versatile and general-purpose Ethereum-based Layer 2 blockchain launched by Sony Group Corporation and Startale this autumn, is designed with a focus on scalability and interoperability.

The “Astar Surge” campaign allows ASTR holders to lock their tokens into pre-deposit contracts on Astar’s Layer 1 network. In exchange, participants earn points that can be redeemed for tokens from decentralized applications (dApps) participating in Token Generation Events (TGEs). These tokens will be unlocked once the Soneium mainnet is live.

The campaign is designed to position ASTR as a foundational element of the Soneium ecosystem. As the Soneium mainnet launch approaches, the program creates lasting value for participants and enhances the integration between both ecosystems.

Participating projects include Sake Finance, Yay! Global, Untitled Bank, SONEX, and Kyo Finance. Each of these projects has earned the prestigious Soneium Spark badge, part of a program initiated by Sony to support developers building on the Soneium blockchain and contributing to the Web3 ecosystem. These projects add unique value to both the Soneium ecosystem and the ASTR token.

By participating in “Astar Surge,” individuals can be among the first contributors to the Soneium ecosystem, strengthening the connection between Astar and Soneium dApps and supporting the adoption of the ASTR token within Web3.

What Is Astar Network And ASTR Token?

Astar Network is an interoperable blockchain platform designed to connect the Polkadot and Ethereum ecosystems. It supports both Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and WebAssembly (Wasm) environments, enabling seamless interoperability between these two. Through its Build2Earn program, developers are incentivized to build dApps. Astar operates alongside Ethereum, Polkadot, and Cosmos, allowing for the smooth transfer of assets and communication across various blockchain ecosystems.

ASTR is the native token of the Astar Network, serving multiple purposes as a utility token, governance token, and staking token. Users can utilize ASTR to pay transaction fees, engage in platform governance, and stake their tokens to participate in consensus mechanisms and earn rewards.

