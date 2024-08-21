STEPN GO Launches Alpha Test And Haus System, Allowing Users To Engage In Activities And Earn GGT Tokens

In Brief STEPN GO launched its app for all users and introduced Haus System to simplify the process of earning rewards.

Web3 lifestyle application STEPN GO announced that its application is now accessible to all users. Furthermore, it introduced the Haus System to simplify the process of earning rewards within STEPN GO.

The new feature changes how users interact with the STEPN GO ecosystem by allowing them to invite friends through lending or gifting Sneakers. Additionally, it offers users the opportunity to take part in the Alpha Testing by submitting an Activation Code, which enables them to engage in activities and generate GGT tokens.

In order to invite new participants by lending a Sneaker, individuals should access the Haus Menu, choose the Sneaker, and enter the lending duration, energy allocation, as well as earnings-sharing credentials. An activation code will then be made, which can be shared with another participant to enable them to utilize the Sneaker in the application. When the guest receives the code, they can start generating GGT by completing activities with the Sneaker.

Furthermore, users can gift Sneakers. In the application, they can navigate to the “Buddies,” select the Sneakers, and generate an activation code. The recipient will get the Sneakers upon inserting the code in the application.

Furthermore, individuals also have the opportunity to take the role of community hosts by fulfilling the necessary tasks to unlock the Haus. For each ten Energy utilized, users can make one Activation Code to invite additional friends.

Stepn Introduces STEPN GO, Encouraging Movement And Social Interaction

Stepn incentivizes individuals with cryptocurrency for completing sports activities. Established in 2021, it is a highly popular move-to-earn game played worldwide.

In May, it unveiled STEPN GO, designed to encourage movement and communication. Via this application, individuals are enabled to share their digital sneakers with newcomers, allowing them to split earned rewards. It incorporates elements like friend additions, messaging, and customizable avatars, and gameplay options that aid individuals in generating GMT incentives.

Additionally, the GGT token has been introduced as the application’s currency, which users can receive by walking, jogging, or running with digital sneakers.

