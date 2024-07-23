STEPN GO Announces Alpha Testing Launch, Enabling Users To Explore New Features And Engage With App

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief STEPN GO announced the start of its Alpha Testing phase, allowing users to engage with the application and explore its new features.

Web3 lifestyle application STEPN GO announced the start of its Alpha Testing phase, allowing users to engage with the application and explore its new features.

These features include sneaker minting, which allows users to combine a Left Foot Sneaker with a Right Foot Sneaker to receive a Shoe Box and recycling, which lets users obtain energy by recycling sneakers. Additionally, GGT earnings feature enables token rewards through walking, jogging or running with the sneakers, while the fitness level system increases user rewards based on their activity levels.

Users who won sneakers during the Alpha Draw or through STEPN GO airdrops and giveaways can now log in and start playing. STEPN GO also plans to release video tutorials and how-to guides to help users explore these new features. The Alpha Testing phase is available only to those who previously won STEPN GO sneakers, with additional giveaways planned for other users in the near future.

#STEPNGO Alpha Testing is LIVE 🚀



You can now start playing STEPN GO and enjoy new features!



👟 Sneaker Minting: Mint a Left Foot Sneaker with a Right Foot Sneaker to get a Shoe box



♻️ Recycling: Obtain Energy by recycling your Sneakers



💰 GGT Earnings: Earn our new token by… pic.twitter.com/3McPWRjQaC — STEPN GO (@Stepnofficial) July 23, 2024

STEPN Introduces STEPN GO To Reward Users For Daily Movement And Social Engagement

Stepn rewards users with cryptocurrency for walking or running. Founded in 2021, it is one of the largest move-to-earn games globally. The platform leverages a dual token system: GST, which serves as the utility token with no supply limit, and GMT, which functions as Stepn’s governance token.

Participants can equip themselves with non-fungible token (NFT) sneakers, which enable them to gain tokens and NFTs through activities such as walking, jogging, or running outdoors. These tokens and NFTs can be utilized in the application or sold on secondary markets at their discretion.

In May, Stepn introduced STEPN GO, a new social lifestyle application that is aimed at incentivizing individuals for daily movement and social engagement. With STEPN GO, users have the option to share their digital sneakers with newcomers to the application and split the earnings. It also includes key social features, such as adding friends, messaging, and customizable avatars, along with extra gameplay options that facilitate GMT rewards earnings. The GGT token is a new currency within the application, earned via walking, jogging, or running with digital sneakers.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson