StarkWare Unveils Catnet, First Phase Of Its Bitcoin Scaling Plan, Allowing Users To Receive Test Bitcoins

Blockchain software company StarkWare, specializing in scalability solutions, announced the launch of Catnet, marking the initial phase of its Bitcoin scaling plan.

Catnet is a custom Bitcoin signet that has OP_CAT enabled, which is designed to test the implementation of StarkWare’s Bitcoin Circle STARK Verifier. Now operational, Catnet allows users to create wallets, claim test Bitcoins, and develop Bitcoin scripts.

In the post on social media platform X, StarkWare also outlined the next step, which includes the establishment of a $1 million OP_CAT security fund. The fund aims to accelerate research efforts for all Bitcoin researchers and developers, regardless of whether they support or oppose OP_CAT.

OP_CAT represents a Bitcoin feature that enhances the blockchain’s scripting capabilities. It performs a process known as concatenation, which combines data into a single output. This simplifies transactions and enables the creation of more complex smart contracts.

StarkWare Announces Bitcoin Scaling Plans, Addresses Community Concerns

Last week, StarkWare unveiled its intention to support Bitcoin scaling. The company intends to become the initial network capable of simultaneously processing transactions for Bitcoin and Ethereum. This strategy is expected to significantly improve Bitcoin’s transaction processing capacity, in theory, achieving a speed of thousands of transactions per second. The plan is set to be implemented six months following the approval of the OP_CAT by the Bitcoin community.

However, the announcement raised significant concerns within the Starknet community. Members speculated that Starknet, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution that utilizes zero-knowledge rollup technology based on StarkWare trustless STARK proof, might shift its focus away from Ethereum, fork Starknet to create a novel layer, or release a distinctive token for the Bitcoin ecosystem.

In response, Starknet clarified its intention to function solely as a unifying layer between two blockchain ecosystems, serving as an execution layer that scales each of the networks at the same time.

