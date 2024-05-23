StarkWare Introduces 5M STRK Token ‘Wolf Pack League’ Program To Reward Starknet Ecosystem Creators And Contributors

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief ‘Wolf Pack League’ program will reward creators with 5 million STRK tokens for fostering education and innovation within Starknet ecosystem.

Blockchain software company StarkWare (STRK) announced the launch of the “Wolf Pack League” Community Engagement Program. In its initial phase, the program has allocated up to 5 million STRK tokens to reward influential creators and contributors, aiming to promote education and innovation within the Starknet ecosystem.

The new initiative aims to cultivate a vibrant community of Starknet creators who actively contribute and engage across various platforms.

Participants can earn points by contributing on social media and development platforms such as Discord, GitHub, Twitter, SN Community Forum, Cairo Forum, Stack Overflow, Reddit, and YouTube, among others. Points are awarded based on the type and organic impact of each activity. Additionally, creators can progress through different tiers of the Wolf Pack League hierarchy based on their points. When they reach a new tier, whitelisted creators and contributors will be rewarded with STRK tokens according to their impact and organic engagement, as measured by Wolf Pack League points.

Content related to specific Starknet projects is eligible for the program. Ecosystem projects will also have the option to list their bounties, similar to Superteam, at a later date. Whitelisted participants are encouraged to focus on answering questions and educating other users and developers.

Whitelisting will begin with individuals who have a history of engagement on social platforms, including micro-influencers and key opinion leaders (KOLs). Developers can earn points through activities on GitHub and Stack Overflow, attending meetups, creating dev-focused content, completing development projects, and more.

Creators and developers are required to submit applications using their social media accounts and GitHub profiles.

The program may expand in the future to include team competitions, partnerships, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and community councils to enhance participant engagement and rewards. A decay mechanism will be implemented, causing the points of inactive participants to decrease over time. Additionally, due to regulatory risks, the program does not accept contributors from the United States and other sanctioned regions.

gm Wolf Pack 🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺



A StarkWare initiative to boost innovation and growth in the Starknet ecosystem is coming out of the woods, backed by an initial budget of 5 million STRKs!



Our mission

Attract & retain top talent

Drive development & innovation

Improve community… pic.twitter.com/9jZIqdGHvu — StarkWare (@StarkWareLtd) May 23, 2024

StarkWare Distributes STRK Token To Over 1.2M Eligible Wallets, Claiming Window Open Until June

Founded in 2018, StarkWare is developing Starknet, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution that employs zero-knowledge rollup technology. Recently, StarkWare began the initial phase of releasing its native token, STRK.

Approximately 1.297 million wallets are eligible for this release, encompassing Starknet users, ecosystem contributors, developers, Ethereum builders, stakers, and non-Web3 open-source developers. The claiming window is currently open and will close in June.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson