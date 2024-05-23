Lifestyle Markets News Report Technology
May 23, 2024

StarkWare Introduces 5M STRK Token ‘Wolf Pack League’ Program To Reward Starknet Ecosystem Creators And Contributors

by
Published: May 23, 2024 at 5:58 am Updated: May 23, 2024 at 5:58 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: May 23, 2024 at 5:58 am

In Brief

‘Wolf Pack League’ program will reward creators with 5 million STRK tokens for fostering education and innovation within Starknet ecosystem.

StarkWare Introduces 5M STRK Token 'Wolf Pack League' Program To Reward Starknet Ecosystem Creators And Contributors

Blockchain software company StarkWare (STRK) announced the launch of the “Wolf Pack League” Community Engagement Program. In its initial phase, the program has allocated up to 5 million STRK tokens to reward influential creators and contributors, aiming to promote education and innovation within the Starknet ecosystem.

The new initiative aims to cultivate a vibrant community of Starknet creators who actively contribute and engage across various platforms.

Participants can earn points by contributing on social media and development platforms such as Discord, GitHub, Twitter, SN Community Forum, Cairo Forum, Stack Overflow, Reddit, and YouTube, among others. Points are awarded based on the type and organic impact of each activity. Additionally, creators can progress through different tiers of the Wolf Pack League hierarchy based on their points. When they reach a new tier, whitelisted creators and contributors will be rewarded with STRK tokens according to their impact and organic engagement, as measured by Wolf Pack League points.

Content related to specific Starknet projects is eligible for the program. Ecosystem projects will also have the option to list their bounties, similar to Superteam, at a later date. Whitelisted participants are encouraged to focus on answering questions and educating other users and developers. 

Whitelisting will begin with individuals who have a history of engagement on social platforms, including micro-influencers and key opinion leaders (KOLs). Developers can earn points through activities on GitHub and Stack Overflow, attending meetups, creating dev-focused content, completing development projects, and more.

Creators and developers are required to submit applications using their social media accounts and GitHub profiles.

The program may expand in the future to include team competitions, partnerships, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and community councils to enhance participant engagement and rewards. A decay mechanism will be implemented, causing the points of inactive participants to decrease over time. Additionally, due to regulatory risks, the program does not accept contributors from the United States and other sanctioned regions.

StarkWare Distributes STRK Token To Over 1.2M Eligible Wallets, Claiming Window Open Until June

Founded in 2018, StarkWare is developing Starknet, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution that employs zero-knowledge rollup technology. Recently, StarkWare began the initial phase of releasing its native token, STRK. 

Approximately 1.297 million wallets are eligible for this release, encompassing Starknet users, ecosystem contributors, developers, Ethereum builders, stakers, and non-Web3 open-source developers. The claiming window is currently open and will close in June.

Tags:

