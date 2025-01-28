Starknet To Launch STRK Staking Phase 2 In Q2

In Brief Starknet announced plans to launch the second phase of STRK staking, introducing a more active role for validators, who will be evaluated based on their liveness metrics.

Ethereum Layer 2 network, Starknet announced plans to launch the second phase of STRK token staking in Q2. This phase will introduce a more active role for validators, who will be evaluated based on their liveness metrics before transitioning into a formal role in the consensus mechanism, which is scheduled for Phase 3.

As part of this transition, Starknet proposes implementing validator block attestation, with a potential capability allowing an increase in validator commission.

During this phase, validators will be required to participate in block attestation, a process where they verify randomly selected blocks within each epoch to demonstrate ongoing network engagement. Validator rewards will be directly tied to their successful attestation, encouraging consistent participation and strengthening network security. The introduction of epochs in this phase also serves as a foundational step toward a fully decentralized protocol. This upgrade provides a critical opportunity to assess how validators adapt to protocol modifications and gather insights for future improvements before these changes impact Starknet’s overall stability.

Additionally, Starknet is considering introducing a mechanism for validators to adjust their commission rates within predefined limits. Validators will have the option to set a maximum commission rate (M) and specify a timeframe for this commitment. Until the end of this period, they will not be able to exceed the declared maximum but can adjust their commission within the range of [0, M]. They will also have the ability to make one additional commission commitment for a future date, but they cannot modify existing commitments or set multiple future commitments. These commitments will be restricted to a maximum period of one year.

The proposed commission structure is designed to ensure long-term compatibility with potential future features, such as imposing minimum commission rates for large-scale validators. As the protocol stabilizes, the duration of these commitments may be extended to align with broader network developments.

Staking Phase 1 Achieves Success, Advancing Starknet Decentralization

Phase 1 of the staking initiative has seen large participation, with over 150 million STRK staked, more than 100 validators involved, and over 60,000 delegators taking part. The primary objective of this initial phase was to evaluate the core staking mechanism and economic parameters. Over approximately three months, this phase has provided valuable insights and community feedback, helping refine the staking process.

In future phases, stakers will gradually take on additional responsibilities, including validating and sequencing blocks. This structured transition is designed to maintain network stability while allowing for iterative testing and improvements. Further details and proposals regarding these upcoming stages will be shared as development progresses. The next phase is currently in the research and planning stages and is expected to launch a few months after the completion of Phase 2.

