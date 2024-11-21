Starknet Plans Mainnet Upgrade To V0.13.3, Set For November 27

In Brief Starknet announced that its mainnet will be upgraded to version v0.13.3 on November 27, introducing Blob gas, which will be five times cheaper.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Starknet announced that its mainnet will be upgraded to version v0.13.3 on Wednesday, November 27. The upgrade will introduce Blob gas, which will be five times cheaper on Starknet.

As a result of this upgrade, certain node operators will need to take action before the update. Those running a Juno instance are required to upgrade to version v0.12.4 to ensure compatibility with v0.13.3 blocks. No action is needed for those using Pathfinder versions greater than v0.14.2. For end users, no steps are necessary—they can benefit from the enhanced gas fee optimizations on Starknet.

What Is The V0.13.3 Upgrade?

Due to the recent increase in blob traffic, Starknet is releasing a new version aimed at reducing the Layer 1 blob footprint. This will be achieved by compressing state differences before submitting them to Layer 1, as well as combining multiple Layer 2 blocks together to minimize the amount of data sent to Layer 1. These optimizations—squashing and compression—result in a 5x reduction in data gas costs, also known as blob gas.

With Starknet v0.13.3, users will be charged based on the expected marginal contribution of their transaction to the blobs sent to Layer 1. This cost will include a discount factor, which reflects shared updates within a block range.

Furthermore, from Starknet v0.13.3 onwards, the team will submit compressed state diffs to Layer 1. To align with the goal of charging users for their marginal contribution to state diffs, an additional 25% discount will be applied on top of the squashing discount. This brings the total reduction in blob gas costs to 5x. The discount factor is determined by evaluating the compressibility of recent state diffs on the mainnet.

Additionally, the encoding of state diffs will slightly change in Starknet v0.13.3. This change serves two purposes: it optimizes the encoding to better support the new compression scheme by reducing the bit-length of header felts after state updates, and it allows the construction of this encoding to be based solely on the state diff itself without requiring access to the global chain state.

Starknet is a Layer 2 network built on Ethereum, leveraging a ZK-rollup scaling solution. This method enables decentralized applications (dApps) to scale efficiently while maintaining security by bundling transactions into an off-chain computed STARK proof. Recently, it has updated its roadmap, refocusing its short-term efforts on reducing transaction fees.

