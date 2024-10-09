Sophon Plans Mainnet And SOPH Token Launch Before December

In Brief Sophon plans to launch its mainnet in December, along with the introduction of the SOPH token, but with no initial TGE.

Entertainment-focused blockchain platform Sophon announced its preparations for the upcoming mainnet launch, anticipated to take place before December 2024.

As part of the mainnet launch, the SOPH token will be introduced, though it will not be available to the public right away. In the initial phase, Sophon aims to offer a gas-free experience for users, enabling them to explore and interact with the platform seamlessly, showcasing its full capabilities. Furthermore, according to the announcement, Sophon does not plan to hold a Token Generation Event (TGE) for the initial release of the token but indicated that such an event could occur at a later stage.

Meanwhile, participants in the Sophon Node sale will soon have the opportunity to claim their Guardian membership non-fungible token (NFT), provided they meet the Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements outlined in the sale’s terms and conditions.

Sophon has also announced that starting this week, it plans to reveal the complete list of partners involved in its mainnet launch. In the gaming sector, it has already partnered with Beam, while Aethir is anticipated to take a leading role in distributed computing, and Azuro will serve as its platform for prediction markets. The company plans to disclose additional partnerships across various sectors, including decentralized finance (DeFi), casino and sports betting, social and mobile platforms, ticketing solutions, adtech innovations, and more.

All key infrastructure necessary for developers will be available at the time of the mainnet launch. This includes bridges, indexing services for oracles, explorers, and foundational DeFi tools, with further expansions planned.

In addition, Sophon highlighted its ongoing collaboration with other teams to enhance ZKsync tooling, such as integrating paymaster features into Foundry and developing new software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs) to streamline blockchain development.

What is Sophon?

Sophon is built on the zero-knowledge Stack, a technology designed to support a wide variety of high-throughput applications, such as AI and gaming. This blockchain is designed to enable smooth interactions between developers and users, with support from zkSync, Beam, Zentry, and Aethir.

In March, Sophon raised $10 million in funding from Paper Ventures and Maven11, with additional contributions from Spartan, SevenX, OKX Ventures, and Huobi Ventures to further advance its decentralized infrastructure.

