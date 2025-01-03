Sonic Rolls Out Eligibility Checker For SONIC Initial Claim, Aiming To Reward Early Supporters And Contributors

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Sonic has launched the eligibility checker for the SONIC token and announced that the Initial Claim will open at 10:00 AM UTC on January 7th and remain available until January 30th.

Layer 2 network within the Solana ecosystem, Sonic, announced that it has released the eligibility checker for the SONIC token and announced that the Initial Claim will open at 10:00 AM UTC on January 7th, remaining available until January 30th. This initiative is part of Sonic’s ongoing efforts to build and strengthen the Sonic SVM ecosystem, rewarding the supporters and contributors who have been integral to the project’s journey toward launch.

According to the announcement, 7% of the total SONIC supply has been allocated for the Initial Claim. In collaboration with Trusta, an AI-powered identity, and on-chain reputation protocol, the project has verified wallet activity to identify eligible participants. The criteria for the Initial Claim include the following groups: Sonic AVS Delegators, HyperFuse Node Holders, Odyssey Participants, SonicX Users, World Store Points Holders, and Mirror NFT Holders.

The Initial Claim aims to reward long-term contributors to the Sonic SVM ecosystem, ensuring that those who have actively engaged over time receive the most considerable benefits. The airdrop qualification criteria have been designed to foster a strong and lasting community.

A snapshot of eligible participants was captured on December 31st.

We are excited to announce that the $SONIC Initial Claim opening soon! As part of our ongoing commitment to building a Sonic SVM ecosystem, this initiative rewards our supporters and contributors.



Check your Initial Claim on $SONIC Eligibility Checker: https://t.co/UzhAtI1UoA pic.twitter.com/v1GLoy36Ow — Sonic SVM (@SonicSVM) January 3, 2025

In partnership with Magna, a token management solution provider, Sonic SVM offers two claim options for eligible users for the SONIC Initial Claim. Option 1 allows users to claim 60% now and vest the remaining 40% over a six-month period, starting six months after the Token Generation Event (TGE), with a 140% bonus. Option 2 allows users to claim the full airdrop amount immediately.

In order to further facilitate the claiming process, Sonic SVM is providing free gas to eligible users via the TikTok social media application. This includes users who have logged in through TikTok and those meeting the Odyssey criteria or completing SonicX tasks. Free gas claims are available for 72 hours on a first-come, first-served basis, starting today.

The TGE is scheduled for 12:00 PM UTC on January 7th, separate from the mainnet launch.

Sonic To Hold Odyssey ‘Pre-Mainnet Season’ Allowing Users To Secure More Rewards Ahead Of Mainnet Launch

Before the Sonic SVM mainnet launch, the Odyssey Pre-Mainnet Season will begin as part of the testnet initiative. Rings earned during this season will be eligible for rewards from the Community and Ecosystem Allocation once the mainnet goes live. The Sonic SVM mainnet is scheduled to launch in Q1 2025. Users are now invited to join the Odyssey Pre-Mainnet Season.

Sonic is the first Layer 2 network built on Solana specifically designed for sovereign games, utilizing the HyperGrid framework, which is based on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) for horizontal scaling. In 2024, the project successfully raised $12 million in a Series A funding round, led by Bitkraft Ventures, with additional participation from Galaxy Interactive, Big Brain Holdings, and other investors. The round included both equity and token warrants, bringing Sonic’s fully diluted valuation to $100 million.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson