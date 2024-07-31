Metaplex Deploys Its Product Suite To Sonic SVM, Enabling Game Developer Access To Latest Innovation

In Brief Metaplex Foundation deployed its product suite on Sonic SVM, allowing game developers to take advantage of Metaplex’s latest innovations.

Non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the development, decentralization, and security of the Metaplex protocol, Metaplex Foundation unveiled the deployment of its product suite on Sonic Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), the initial gaming Layer 2 network on Solana. This move will allow game developers to take advantage of the latest innovations that have established Metaplex as a leading digital asset protocol on Solana.

“Together with Sonic, we’re taking a significant step forward in delivering more performant and secure infrastructure for digital asset creators and developers,” said Stephen Hess, Metaplex Foundation Director, in a written statement. “Metaplex developers can now build powerful applications that are fully compatible with Solana while benefiting from the advantages of the dedicated Sonic SVM L2,” he added.

Metaplex offers a platform for creators, developers, and businesses to build decentralized applications on Solana and the SVM. It is a widely utilized blockchain protocol and builder platform, with more than 550 million assets minted and utilized throughout 55 million wallets.

In partnership with Sonic SVM, Metaplex will deploy on-chain programs and developer tools to create gaming experiences on the SVM blockchain. This initiative represents the first instance of Metaplex expanding its products beyond the Solana mainnet.

Furthermore, this collaboration will bring popular Metaplex programs, encompassing Token Metadata, Candy Machine, and Bubblegum, as well as new standards like Core and MPL-404, to the Sonic SVM DevNet, testnet, and mainnet.

Additionally, Metaplex‘s involvement in the Sonic SVM testnet will contribute to the expansion of Sonic’s ecosystem and enhance the developer experience for those aiming to launch decentralized applications (dApps) on new SVMs. This collaboration will establish a strong foundation for the deployment of the Sonic SVM mainnet, ushering in a new era for scalable Web3 gaming.

“With this integration, retail users will be able to trade NFTs at cheaper gas fees. Additionally, it will implement ease of use of the interface from various wallets, as the MLP standard is the most widely adopted across the Solana ecosystem,” said Chris Zhu, CEO of Sonic SVM, to MPost. “Meanwhile, the deployment will offer familiarity for Solana builders who have been working with the MLP standard within their projects, as well as provide composability with smart contracts that have already been built to support MLP standard tokens,” he added.

Sonic Partners With Zeebit, Launching Microgaming Platform On Solana

Sonic is built on HyperGrid, a parallel processing framework that offers customizability and scalability while maintaining native composability with Solana. It is the first atomic SVM blockchain designed to support sovereign game economies on Solana.

Recently, it has partnered with the decentralized non-custodial protocol Zeebit to release its completely decentralized risk-on microgaming platform on Solana, utilizing the gaming capabilities of the Sonic network.

