en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
July 31, 2024

Metaplex Deploys Its Product Suite To Sonic SVM, Enabling Game Developer Access To Latest Innovation

by
Published: July 31, 2024 at 10:00 am Updated: July 31, 2024 at 7:48 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 31, 2024 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Metaplex Foundation deployed its product suite on Sonic SVM, allowing game developers to take advantage of Metaplex’s latest innovations.

Metaplex Deploys Its Product Suite To Sonic SVM, Enabling Game Developer Access To Latest Innovation

Non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the development, decentralization, and security of the Metaplex protocol, Metaplex Foundation unveiled the deployment of its product suite on Sonic Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), the initial gaming Layer 2 network on Solana. This move will allow game developers to take advantage of the latest innovations that have established Metaplex as a leading digital asset protocol on Solana.

“Together with Sonic, we’re taking a significant step forward in delivering more performant and secure infrastructure for digital asset creators and developers,” said Stephen Hess, Metaplex Foundation Director, in a written statement. “Metaplex developers can now build powerful applications that are fully compatible with Solana while benefiting from the advantages of the dedicated Sonic SVM L2,” he added.

Metaplex offers a platform for creators, developers, and businesses to build decentralized applications on Solana and the SVM. It is a widely utilized blockchain protocol and builder platform, with more than 550 million assets minted and utilized throughout 55 million wallets.

In partnership with Sonic SVM, Metaplex will deploy on-chain programs and developer tools to create gaming experiences on the SVM blockchain. This initiative represents the first instance of Metaplex expanding its products beyond the Solana mainnet.

Furthermore, this collaboration will bring popular Metaplex programs, encompassing Token Metadata, Candy Machine, and Bubblegum, as well as new standards like Core and MPL-404, to the Sonic SVM DevNet, testnet, and mainnet.

Additionally, Metaplex‘s involvement in the Sonic SVM testnet will contribute to the expansion of Sonic’s ecosystem and enhance the developer experience for those aiming to launch decentralized applications (dApps) on new SVMs. This collaboration will establish a strong foundation for the deployment of the Sonic SVM mainnet, ushering in a new era for scalable Web3 gaming.

“With this integration, retail users will be able to trade NFTs at cheaper gas fees. Additionally, it will implement ease of use of the interface from various wallets, as the MLP standard is the most widely adopted across the Solana ecosystem,” said Chris Zhu, CEO of Sonic SVM, to MPost. “Meanwhile, the deployment will offer familiarity for Solana builders who have been working with the MLP standard within their projects, as well as provide composability with smart contracts that have already been built to support MLP standard tokens,” he added.

Sonic Partners With Zeebit, Launching Microgaming Platform On Solana 

Sonic is built on HyperGrid, a parallel processing framework that offers customizability and scalability while maintaining native composability with Solana. It is the first atomic SVM blockchain designed to support sovereign game economies on Solana.

Recently, it has partnered with the decentralized non-custodial protocol Zeebit to release its completely decentralized risk-on microgaming platform on Solana, utilizing the gaming capabilities of the Sonic network.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

QED Protocol Released New Opcode Proposal For Dogecoin

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

From Grape to Blockchain: How David Garrett and dVIN are Fermenting a New Era of Transparency in the Global Wine Trade

by Victoria d'Este
July 31, 2024

Catizen Enters Third Phase Of Development, Plans To Enhance Community Benefits

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

From $0.42 to $4,800: The Epic Journey of Ether and Its Market Evolution

by Victoria d'Este
July 31, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

QED Protocol Released New Opcode Proposal For Dogecoin

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

Catizen Enters Third Phase Of Development, Plans To Enhance Community Benefits

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

GMX Launches ETH-USD Market On Arbitrum With wstETH And USDe Tokens

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

Cronos And Revolut Partner To Provide Crypto Education

by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
QED Protocol Released New Opcode Proposal For Dogecoin
News Report Software Technology
QED Protocol Released New Opcode Proposal For Dogecoin
by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024
From Grape to Blockchain: How David Garrett and dVIN are Fermenting a New Era of Transparency in the Global Wine Trade
Interview Business Lifestyle Markets Software Technology
From Grape to Blockchain: How David Garrett and dVIN are Fermenting a New Era of Transparency in the Global Wine Trade
by Victoria d'Este
July 31, 2024
Catizen Enters Third Phase Of Development, Plans To Enhance Community Benefits
Business News Report Technology
Catizen Enters Third Phase Of Development, Plans To Enhance Community Benefits
by Alisa Davidson
July 31, 2024
From $0.42 to $4,800: The Epic Journey of Ether and Its Market Evolution
Opinion Business Lifestyle Markets Technology
From $0.42 to $4,800: The Epic Journey of Ether and Its Market Evolution
by Victoria d'Este
July 31, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.