Zeebit To Launch Solana’s First On-Chain Web3 Risk-On Microgaming Platform Using Sonic SVM

In Brief Zeebit announced the launch of its microgaming platform on Solana, leveraging the gaming capabilities of the Sonic network.

Decentralized non-custodial protocol Zeebit announced the launch of its fully decentralized risk-on microgaming platform on Solana, leveraging the gaming capabilities of the Sonic network.

Sonic is a gaming Layer 2 network developed on HyperGrid, a parallel processing framework aimed at providing scale and customizability, and designed to be natively composable with Solana. Additionally, it serves as the first atomic Sonic Virtual Machine (SVM) blockchain intended to facilitate independent game economies on the Solana blockchain.

The Zeebit platform is built using the SVM and is tailored for cryptocurrency-natives, incorporating a range of innovative Web3 gamification features. It offers users traditional casino games, player-versus-player (PVP) competitions, and native Web3 risk-on experiences. Marketed as a decentralized playground, Zeebit emphasizes verifiable and provably fair gameplay, along with non-custodial settlement.

“Our collaboration with Sonic is possible thanks to the enhancements made to the SVM in recent months, utilizing core functionality to unlock new types of games and experiences,” said Bayzian, core contributor at Zeebit. “Zeebit will be among the first game platforms launching on Sonic, providing an early opportunity for users to explore Sonic’s offerings and contribute to the growth of its ecosystem,” he added.

Additionally, as part of the initiative, Zeebit plans to migrate its existing Solana-based platform to the Sonic network, ensuring that all player histories, statistics, and points are seamlessly transferred.

The platform is scheduled to debut on the Sonic testnet in the upcoming weeks, showcasing a variety of new games such as Dice, Coin Flip, Limbo, Plinko, Roulette, Mines, Crash, Baccarat, and Blackjack. A full mainnet launch will follow, accompanied by a series of incentivized campaigns aimed at gamers and on-chain users. Participants will also have the chance to earn Zeebit points and Sonic rings that can be redeemed later.

Zeebit Pioneers New On-Chain Experiences

It is a fully on-chain, decentralized, and non-custodial protocol that enables all bets, transfers, and player interactions to occur directly between users’ wallets and the protocol, ensuring verifiably fair settlements and outcomes.

Launched by Solana Labs and supported by several Web3 venture capital organizations encompassing Jump Crypto, Mirana Ventures, and GBV, Zeebit aims to create new on-chain experiences. The platform utilizes technologies like verifiable random function (VRF) for on-chain randomness, pushing the boundaries of Solana Layer 2 capabilities and offering users gaming experiences tailored for their needs.

