Somnia Unveils Plan To Bring Millions Of Consumer Gamers Onchain

Layer 1 blockchain designed for high-demand consumer applications, Somnia revealed its plan to bring traditional gaming onto the blockchain. The strategy focuses on leveraging its 400,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS) network to support high-performance gaming while launching a $10 million grant program aimed at advancing Web3 gaming.

“Blockchain gaming has been held back by technical limitations for too long,” said Paul Thomas, founder of Somnia, in a written statement. “With Somnia, we’re giving developers the tools they need to create real-time, scalable games that players will love. This is the start of a new chapter for Web3 gaming,” he added.

The benchmarks set by the Somnia devnet confirm that its upcoming mainnet will provide the necessary speed and scalability for mainstream Web3 gaming. The Layer 1 architecture is specifically designed to host GameFi applications, enabling actions to be recorded on-chain without affecting the gaming experience.

Somnia is optimized to support reactive online games that can respond to both real-world and on-chain data. Reactive applications allow for event-driven interactions directly on the blockchain, eliminating the need for third-party services. Traditional blockchains, by contrast, often require off-chain components to enable reactive features, such as rewarding players for completing quests or triggering game events. This adds complexity, raises costs, and undermines decentralization.

By natively integrating support for events, timers, and verifiable randomness directly into the blockchain, Somnia enables developers to create entirely on-chain reactive applications. This approach streamlines development, boosts security, reduces costs, and maintains decentralization. These improvements create opportunities for dynamic, real-time applications, including games, predictive markets, and event-driven advertising.

Somnia: Redefining The Future Of Web3 Gaming With High TPS, Sub-Second Finality, And Low Fees

With a capacity of over 400,000 TPS, sub-second finality, and sub-cent fees, Somnia provides developers the tools to push the boundaries of Web3 gaming. This will help create powerful new games that feature immersive graphics and expansive virtual worlds, all of which are fully recorded on-chain. Somnia’s Layer 1 infrastructure is designed to meet the performance demands of real-time gaming with reactive features.

Somnia’s scalability, which supports millions of players simultaneously, also eliminates issues like gas wars and high fees, making it more affordable for both developers and players. Additionally, developers will have access to Somnia’s in-house engineers, who will provide support in core development, decentralized application (dApp) creation, and game development. Furthermore, through its $10 million Grant Program, Somnia will also offer GameFi developers the resources to bring their ideas to fruition. Together, these elements make the Somnia ecosystem well-equipped to power a new generation of sophisticated, scalable, on-chain games.

