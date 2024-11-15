Somnia Launches Devnet, Opening Public Testing For Its Blockchain

In Brief Somnia has launched its Devnet, enabling developers and Web3 users to explore its blockchain, designed for mass-consumer apps such as games, SocialFi, DeFi, and metaverses.

High-performance EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, Somnia announced that it has launched its Devnet, allowing developers and Web3 users to explore its blockchain designed for mass-consumer applications such as games, SocialFi, DeFi, and metaverses. The launch provides the opportunity to test Somnia’s performance claims, including a target of 400k transactions per second (TPS).

Internal tests of Somnia’s Devnet have showcased its impressive capabilities, achieving over 400,000 TPS with sub-second finality and transaction costs under one cent, even in high-density scenarios. These performance metrics are enabled by innovations in execution, database, networking, and consensus mechanisms. Somnia’s database allows read/write times of 15-100 nanoseconds, and its networking technology supports 10-20 times more data transfer between nodes.

With full EVM compatibility, Somnia allows developers to use familiar tools for building decentralized applications (dApps) while enabling reactive applications that can instantly respond to on-chain events. The blockchain’s design is particularly suited for building applications such as games that react to live events.

Somnia is offering developers the chance to join its first cohort through a whitelisting process. Additionally, Somnia is launching a $10 million grant program to provide technical support, funding, and go-to-market assistance to developers. The project has already secured infrastructure partnerships, with Ankr providing RPC services, Hamera’s Social Scan powering the block explorer, and ThirdWeb offering access to EVM dApp tools.

While most Devnets are private, Somnia’s Devnet will be available for public testing during specific hours. This open approach aims to gather feedback and test the blockchain’s capabilities in a live environment. Users can experiment with the initial dApps, including a decentralized exchange (DEX), NFTs, and games, using Somnia Test Tokens (STT), available through a faucet.

This Devnet launch presents a significant opportunity for both developers and users to engage with Somnia’s innovative technology, which aims to bring large-scale data onto the blockchain. Developers interested in joining the ecosystem can learn more about Devnet, the $10 million grant program, and how to apply for whitelisting through Somnia’s website.

What Is Somnia?

This project aims to bring global data onto the blockchain with its high-performance, cost-effective EVM Layer 1 solution. Capable of processing over 400,000 TPS with sub-second finality and transaction fees under a cent, even in high-density conditions, Somnia’s architecture is optimized for scalability and efficiency.

Key innovations in Somnia‘s design include the Multistream Consensus, which accelerates sequential execution, the custom IceDB database, advanced compression techniques, and real-time responsiveness to on-chain events directly in Solidity. As a result, Somnia is uniquely positioned to support real-time, reactive dApps that can scale to millions of users.

Recently, the platform released an updated version of its litepaper, which provides detailed insights into the project’s key innovations, including the introduction of the Multistream consensus model.

