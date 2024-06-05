Solv Protocol Partners With Ethena To Unlock Yield For Bitcoin-Based Assets

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The decentralized finance platform Solv Protocol integrates with Ethena, introducing yield-earning opportunities to Bitcoin-based assets.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Solv Protocol revealed its integration with the Ethereum-based synthetic dollar protocol, Ethena, to introduce yield-earning opportunities to Bitcoin-based assets.

This integration introduces the yield protocol’s strategies to the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem, enhancing the earning potential of SolvBTC, Solv Protocol’s liquid Bitcoin asset. SolvBTC will emerge as a yield-bearing instrument, offering earning opportunities that compete with or surpass leading yield tokens on alternative blockchains. SolvBTC is accessible on various networks such as BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Merlin Chain, among others.

Under this partnership, Solv Protocol is set to unveil the ‘SolvBTC Yield Vault – Ethena’ within its yield market, granting users the ability to deposit SolvBTC and earn yields through Ethena’s strategies, all while retaining exposure to Bitcoin. Yields will be allocated in Bitcoin, generated through delta-neutral arbitrage, complemented by sats incentives from Ethena. Vault depositors will also have the option to earn Solv Points, offering diversified revenue streams.

Ethena stands as a financial protocol operating within the Ethereum blockchain, introducing an innovative method to stablecoin design with its synthetic dollar, USDe. USDe maintains price stability through a “delta-neutral” hedging strategy, encompassing activities across both centralized and decentralized platforms. Ethena offers holders of its USDe stablecoins an annualized reward of 33.5%, primarily generated through shorting Ethereum futures. As per data from the company’s website, the protocol currently boasts a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $3.1 billion.

“By bringing in Ethena’s yield products, we’re providing the first high-security yield avenue for billions in Bitcoin liquidity. This meets the huge demand for Bitcoin yield from institutions and individuals while showing Bitcoin’s massive potential in DeFi,” said Ryan Chow, founder of Solv Protocol to MPost. “With our combined leadership, we’ll keep fueling high-yield opportunities for Bitcoin, enabling its trillion-dollar value to efficiently move within DeFi and driving BTCFi into a new era,” he added.

Solv Protocol Surpasses $1.24B TVL, Ranking Among Top 32 Protocols Across Blockchains

Solv Protocol stands as a native yield platform fueled by decentralized asset management infrastructure, focused on tokenizing and aggregating yields from various sectors. Functioning as a unified liquidity gateway, it endeavors to lower barriers and expenses for users in pursuit of top-tier investment prospects. Solv Protocol is supported by a range of prominent investors, including Binance Labs, NOMURA Group, Mirana, and Blockchain Capital, among other backers.

The protocol has a TVL exceeding $1.24 billion, as per data sourced from DeFiLlama, positioning it among the top 32 protocols spanning all blockchains. To date, more than 15,000 BTC has been actively deployed to generate yield on Solv Protocol, translating to a value exceeding $1 billion at current market prices.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson