Snapchat Launches Generative AI Features That Lets Users Create Snaps Using Prompts 

Instant messaging app Snapchat rolled out a suite of generative AI-powered features exclusively for its Snapchat+ subscribers, to generate images using text prompts, edit poorly cropped images and other creative tools and enhancements.

As of now, more than 7 million users have subscribed to Snapchat+, a premium offering priced at $3.99 per month or $39.99 annually. This subscription unlocks exclusive features, including custom app icons, peek-a-peek, chat wallpaper, custom app themes, story rewatch, and more.

According to the announcement, a unique feature of this update is the ability to generate AI-powered images, drawing inspiration from OpenAI’s DALL-E and Midjourney. Users can now create visually stunning AI-generated images by simply clicking on the AI option located in the right-hand corner of the app, said Snapchat.

Users have the flexibility to either enter their text prompts or choose from a selection of default prompts suggested by Snapchat. From whimsical phrases like “a planet made of cheese” to more imaginative scenarios like “a futuristic disco” or “a rocket preparing for liftoff,” the possibilities for creative expression are vast.

Furthermore, the platform will enable users to refine and edit the generated images using additional phrases, ensuring a personalized touch to their creations. Once the artistic process is complete, users can effortlessly download these AI-generated images, and share them on various platforms or within the Snapchat community.

Snapchat has not overlooked its AI selfie feature, Dreams. Snapchat+ users now can craft AI selfies under specific conditions, even selecting friends to join them in these imaginative snapshots.

To sweeten the deal, subscribers gain access to a complimentary pack of 8 Dreams per month, encouraging users to explore the full potential of this enhanced selfie feature with friends and family.

AI-Powered Extend Tool and AR Lenses on the Horizon

In addition to image generation and selfie enhancements, Snapchat introduced the ‘AI-powered extend tool’ to utilize AI to rescue poorly cropped images, allowing users to effortlessly zoom out and salvage their photographic memories.

Looking forward, Snapchat plans to integrate ChatGPT’s generative AI capabilities into upcoming AR lenses. Developers will have the opportunity to create immersive and dynamic augmented reality experiences, opening up new avenues for creativity within the Snapchat platform.

In June, it announced a feature for its generative AI-powered tool, “My AI Snaps,” available for Snapchat+ subscribers, which allows users to send Snaps of what they’re up to and receive generative Snaps back from My AI.

Notably, the program responds every time a user sends a Snap, keeping the conversation going. It enables individuals to communicate with artificial intelligence at any time of the day on different topics.

While Snapchat is extending some features, including AR lenses to free users, the majority of these generative AI capabilities remain exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers. This move aims to encourage user engagement with the premium offering.

