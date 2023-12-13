News Report Technology
December 13, 2023

Snapchat Launches Generative AI Features That Lets Users Create Snaps Using Prompts 

by
Published: December 13, 2023 at 4:58 am Updated: December 13, 2023 at 4:58 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 13, 2023 at 4:58 am

In Brief

Snapchat rolled out generative AI-powered features exclusively for its Snapchat+ subscribers, to generate images using text prompts.

Snapchat Launches Generative AI Features That Lets Users Create Snaps Using Prompts 

Instant messaging app Snapchat rolled out a suite of generative AI-powered features exclusively for its Snapchat+ subscribers, to generate images using text prompts, edit poorly cropped images and other creative tools and enhancements.

As of now, more than 7 million users have subscribed to Snapchat+, a premium offering priced at $3.99 per month or $39.99 annually. This subscription unlocks exclusive features, including custom app icons, peek-a-peek, chat wallpaper, custom app themes, story rewatch, and more.

According to the announcement, a unique feature of this update is the ability to generate AI-powered images, drawing inspiration from OpenAI’s DALL-E and Midjourney. Users can now create visually stunning AI-generated images by simply clicking on the AI option located in the right-hand corner of the app, said Snapchat.

Users have the flexibility to either enter their text prompts or choose from a selection of default prompts suggested by Snapchat. From whimsical phrases like “a planet made of cheese” to more imaginative scenarios like “a futuristic disco” or “a rocket preparing for liftoff,” the possibilities for creative expression are vast.

Furthermore, the platform will enable users to refine and edit the generated images using additional phrases, ensuring a personalized touch to their creations. Once the artistic process is complete, users can effortlessly download these AI-generated images, and share them on various platforms or within the Snapchat community.

Snapchat has not overlooked its AI selfie feature, Dreams. Snapchat+ users now can craft AI selfies under specific conditions, even selecting friends to join them in these imaginative snapshots.

To sweeten the deal, subscribers gain access to a complimentary pack of 8 Dreams per month, encouraging users to explore the full potential of this enhanced selfie feature with friends and family.

AI-Powered Extend Tool and AR Lenses on the Horizon

In addition to image generation and selfie enhancements, Snapchat introduced the ‘AI-powered extend tool’ to utilize AI to rescue poorly cropped images, allowing users to effortlessly zoom out and salvage their photographic memories.

Looking forward, Snapchat plans to integrate ChatGPT’s generative AI capabilities into upcoming AR lenses. Developers will have the opportunity to create immersive and dynamic augmented reality experiences, opening up new avenues for creativity within the Snapchat platform.

In June, it announced a feature for its generative AI-powered tool, “My AI Snaps,” available for Snapchat+ subscribers, which allows users to send Snaps of what they’re up to and receive generative Snaps back from My AI.

Notably, the program responds every time a user sends a Snap, keeping the conversation going. It enables individuals to communicate with artificial intelligence at any time of the day on different topics. 

While Snapchat is extending some features, including AR lenses to free users, the majority of these generative AI capabilities remain exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers. This move aims to encourage user engagement with the premium offering.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Ultra Debuts ‘Josh Journey: Darkness Totems,’ a First PC Game Allowing NFT License Resale

by Victor Dey
December 13, 2023

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

Extended Reality (XR) is Reshaping Business Dynamics: a Paradigm Shift in Training and Operations

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

OKX Ventures Invests in Mocaverse for Joint Development on X1 zkEVM Layer 2 Network

by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2023

Humane Chooses Optiva’s SaaS Solution BSS to Unveil its AI-Powered Wearable ‘Ai Pin’

by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023

Fusionist Announces 5 Million ACE Airdrops for Asset Holders

by Nik Asti
December 13, 2023

LINE NEXT Raises $140 Million Investment to Expand DOSI NFT Mobile Platform

by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
OKX Ventures Invests in Mocaverse for Joint Development on X1 zkEVM Layer 2 Network
News Report Technology
OKX Ventures Invests in Mocaverse for Joint Development on X1 zkEVM Layer 2 Network
by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2023
Humane Chooses Optiva’s SaaS Solution BSS to Unveil its AI-Powered Wearable ‘Ai Pin’
News Report Technology
Humane Chooses Optiva’s SaaS Solution BSS to Unveil its AI-Powered Wearable ‘Ai Pin’
by Kumar Gandharv
December 13, 2023
Fusionist Announces 5 Million ACE Airdrops for Asset Holders
Markets News Report
Fusionist Announces 5 Million ACE Airdrops for Asset Holders
by Nik Asti
December 13, 2023
LINE NEXT Raises $140 Million Investment to Expand DOSI NFT Mobile Platform
News Report Technology
LINE NEXT Raises $140 Million Investment to Expand DOSI NFT Mobile Platform
by Alisa Davidson
December 13, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.