SingularityDAO Integrates Cogito Finance’s Tokenized RWAs, Expanding Its DeFi Products

In Brief SingularityDAO collaborated with Cogito Finance to integrate RWAs into its upcoming AI-powered V2 DynaVaults, merging DeFi with TradFi.

Decentralized portfolio management protocol, SingularityDAO revealed a collaboration with Cogito Finance aimed at integrating Real World Assets (RWA) into its upcoming AI-powered V2 DynaVaults. This partnership seeks to merge decentralized finance (DeFi) with traditional finance (TradFi) by developing innovative and compliant onchain financial products.

“The integration of Cogito Finance extends SingularityDAO’s goal of providing access to open finance. As TradFi and DeFi converge, the missions of SingularityDAO and Cogito align synergistically,” said Mario Casiraghi, Executive of the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and co-founder of SingularityDAO, in a written statement. “Cogito’s innovative RWA framework plays a crucial role in this. By integrating our products, we can deliver a more holistic proposition to end users, marking a significant leap forward in the financialization of Web 3.0 for the benefit of all, as well as the broader ASI ecosystem,” he added.

Cogito’s tokenized RWAs are created as ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, with each token backed 1:1 by the corresponding asset. While transactions, such as the daily net asset value (NAV) updates, are handled off-chain, they are recorded on the blockchain to ensure transparency. A dashboard is provided for users to easily monitor their portfolio’s value, as it displays these calculated metrics for convenience.

By incorporating Cogito’s key offerings, SingularityDAO‘s AI-driven portfolio management system will broaden access to tokenized RWAs while ensuring secure digital asset management.

These products include TFUND, which represents tokenized US Treasury Bills and offers a low-risk investment option with high liquidity, short-term maturities of 0-3 months, and stability. Additionally, green bonds, or GFUND, focus on medium-risk investments that finance environmentally beneficial projects, serving the rising demand for sustainable finance. Lastly, XFUND provides a diversified portfolio targeting high-growth sectors in technology and AI.

SingularityDAO And Cogito Finance: Introducing AI-Driven Dynamic Vaults and Bridging DeFi And TradFi

SingularityDAO provides advanced AI-powered asset management solutions within the DeFi space, while Cogito’s offerings improve the accessibility and liquidity of traditional assets onchain. By merging their technologies and expertise, the parties will introduce dynamic vaults, creating new opportunities for DeFi users to generate yield from TradFi assets.

SingularityDAO’s portfolio management vaults leverage AI and machine learning algorithms to source high-quality yields while effectively managing credit and counterparty risks, offering a top-tier solution for DeFi investors. The addition of regulated onchain vaults will enhance access to RWA yields, making DeFi more secure, compliant, and accessible for investors.

“This integration is a major step forward in our mission to make DeFi more accessible and inclusive. By combining Cogito’s tokenized RWAs with SingularityDAO’s AI-powered portfolio management system, we are creating a new paradigm for onchain investing. For our users, this means access to a wider range of investment opportunities, including low-risk options like tokenized U.S. Treasury Bills and those aligned with sustainable finance, such as Green Bonds, which will be incorporated later in the integration process,” said Cloris Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Cogito Finance, to MPost. “We believe this integration will not only benefit individual investors but also help drive the adoption of blockchain technology in traditional finance,” he concluded.

