July 05, 2024

Crypto Exchange Binance Completes FET, OCEAN, And AGIX Token Merge, Opens FET For Deposits And Withdrawals 

by
Published: July 05, 2024 at 9:38 am Updated: July 05, 2024 at 9:38 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: July 05, 2024 at 9:38 am

In Brief

Crypto exchange Binance finalized the FET, OCEAN, and AGIX token merge, enabling deposits and withdrawals for FET tokens.

Crypto Exchange Binance Completes FET, OCEAN, And AGIX Token Merge, Opens FET For Deposits And Withdrawals

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance unveiled the finalization of the token merge involving Fetch.ai (FET), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), and SingularityNET (AGIX), consolidating them under the new project name Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI). Now, deposits and withdrawals for FET tokens are available.

The exchange also cautioned that when the convert function becomes operational, individuals will have the option to deposit OCEAN and AGIX and swap them for FET at a 0.433226 FET per OCEAN and 0.433350 FET per AGIX conversion rate. Effective immediately, withdrawals for OCEAN and AGIX will no longer be available.

The three-way merger of cryptocurrency tokens from AI-centric protocols has recently concluded, merging into a single FET token under the oversight of Fetch.ai’s AI-focused Web3 platform. This token will subsequently change its name to ASI.

Currently, FET trading is conducted smoothly as the project is in the process of transitioning to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The migration platform can presently be accessed via the SingularityDAO dAppp, and AGIX and OCEAN listings are starting to be extracted from the exchanges.

AI has been a focal point in the technology sector over the past eighteen months, prompting discussions of a potential dominance by technology firms, encompassing Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta. This concern has motivated Web3 companies to delve into the development of decentralized AI infrastructure, aiming for transparent data practices and collaborative data sharing among contributors.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Prepares for Multi-Blockchain ASI Token Deployment With Comprehensive Migration Plan

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is positioned to operate as an open-sourced body in the AI research and development realm. Its key task is to expedite the progression towards decentralized Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI).

In the short-term, the entity intends to finalize ASI deployment, distributing ASI tokens throughout multiple blockchains. The transition will feature new migration contracts for AGIX and OCEAN that were not transformed to FET, as well as for EVM-based FET. All FET mainnet tokens will automatically convert to ASI over the course of Fetch.ai’s mainnet upgrade. These migration contracts will be open for a few years, ensuring all conversions have enough time.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

