Crypto Exchange Binance Completes FET, OCEAN, And AGIX Token Merge, Opens FET For Deposits And Withdrawals 

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance unveiled the finalization of the token merge involving Fetch.ai (FET), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), and SingularityNET (AGIX), consolidating them under the new project name Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI). Now, deposits and withdrawals for FET tokens are available.

The exchange also cautioned that when the convert function becomes operational, individuals will have the option to deposit OCEAN and AGIX and swap them for FET at a 0.433226 FET per OCEAN and 0.433350 FET per AGIX conversion rate. Effective immediately, withdrawals for OCEAN and AGIX will no longer be available.

The three-way merger of cryptocurrency tokens from AI-centric protocols has recently concluded, merging into a single FET token under the oversight of Fetch.ai’s AI-focused Web3 platform. This token will subsequently change its name to ASI.

Currently, FET trading is conducted smoothly as the project is in the process of transitioning to the Artificial Superintelligence Alliance on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The migration platform can presently be accessed via the SingularityDAO dAppp, and AGIX and OCEAN listings are starting to be extracted from the exchanges.

AI has been a focal point in the technology sector over the past eighteen months, prompting discussions of a potential dominance by technology firms, encompassing Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta. This concern has motivated Web3 companies to delve into the development of decentralized AI infrastructure, aiming for transparent data practices and collaborative data sharing among contributors.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance Prepares for Multi-Blockchain ASI Token Deployment With Comprehensive Migration Plan

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance is positioned to operate as an open-sourced body in the AI research and development realm. Its key task is to expedite the progression towards decentralized Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI).

In the short-term, the entity intends to finalize ASI deployment, distributing ASI tokens throughout multiple blockchains. The transition will feature new migration contracts for AGIX and OCEAN that were not transformed to FET, as well as for EVM-based FET. All FET mainnet tokens will automatically convert to ASI over the course of Fetch.ai’s mainnet upgrade. These migration contracts will be open for a few years, ensuring all conversions have enough time.

