Sharpe AI Announces Public Sale Of SAI Token Through IDO On AIT Launchpad

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Sharpe AI conducts SAI token public sale on the AIT Launchpad, allowing users to participate by staking AIT tokens in 56-day pool.

AI-powered cryptocurrency trading application Sharpe AI (SAI) revealed its intentions to conduct a public sale of its native token SAI through an initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on the AIT Launchpad. Users can participate in the sale by staking AIT tokens in the 56-day pool.

An IDO is a mechanism used to launch cryptocurrency tokens on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) to raise funds for cryptocurrency projects through crowdfunding.

Sharpe AI is a unified platform for intelligence, investing, and automating digital assets. It serves decentralized finance (DeFi) users, trading teams, and institutional investors, offering advanced yield strategies, optimal trade execution, and enhanced leverage for digital assets.

Its key offerings include DeFi execution and automation tools, an advanced decentralized exchange (DEX) meta-aggregator, self-custodial investment products, a data analytics terminal, and an AI-driven consumer application. With customizable and automated features, auditability, and API integration, Sharpe AI serves as a versatile middleware in the institutional DeFi sector.

During the past month, the platform has attracted over 50,000 new users, adding more than 10,000 weekly users. Currently, Sharpe AI registers over 60,000 active users on a monthly basis.

Sharpe x AIT



Exciting news: Sharpe AI announces IDO on @AITProtocol 🌟 https://t.co/UiadcxHCGj — Sharpe AI (@SharpeLabs) April 4, 2024

The project aims to improve the generative AI stack for cryptocurrency markets, distributing efficient and cost-effective generative AI applications. Recently, Sharpe AI joined Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, a strategic program to assist AI-focused startups. Microsoft will provide the platform with support, tools, and guidance to foster innovation and development.

AIT Protocol Launches AIT Staking Launchpad v2.0, Empowering Users with Portfolio Management and Staking Rewards

The AIT Staking Launchpad v2.0 became operational today and was launched by the AIT Protocol team. The platform enables users to oversee their portfolios, earn staking rewards, and engage in quests.

The AIT Protocol utilizes blockchain technology to establish a global decentralized labor market. Through the AIT decentralized marketplace, cryptocurrency users can engage in “Train-to-Earn” tasks, earning rewards while aiding in advancing AI models and creating innovative solutions.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson