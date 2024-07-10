Sei Launches Sei V2 Mainnet Beta, Opening To All Users And Developers

In Brief Sei released its Sei v2 mainnet beta, marking the debut of the first EVM blockchain with parallelization capabilities.

Layer 1 blockchain Sei unveiled the release of its Sei v2 mainnet beta, marking the debut of the first Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) blockchain with parallelization capabilities. Sei V2 intends to improve the Ethereum ecosystem by offering builders a platform on which they can develop efficient EVM blockchains.

The release of Sei V2 follows its initial DevNet rollout in February and subsequent alpha launch in June. Furthermore, over the past month, major wallets, bridges, security providers, oracles, and analytics services have integrated with Sei v2.

This integration enables builders to create efficient and strong decentralized applications (dApps), with several projects also yet to announce their launch.

Now, users have the option to discover the projects that are actively developing on Sei v2. These encompass liquid staking with Silo, borrowing and lending services with Yei Finance, ERC20, and CW20 token exchange via DragonSwap, enhanced finality, and throughput for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) supported by Opensea, NFT trading on Sei facilitated by Pallet Exchange, cross-chain bridging with Stargate, dApp deployment on Sei v2 with LayerZero, and a variety of other functionalities and teams.

Phase 2 is now complete ✅



Sei v2 mainnet beta is officially here and It’s the most performant EVM blockchain ever built.



The future starts here, read more about the Sei vision and the journey ahead here: https://t.co/KKsuBclMgr



One thing is clear since the recent launch of… pic.twitter.com/Fo344nV8qf — Sei 🔴💨 (@SeiNetwork) July 9, 2024

Sei: What Is It?

It is distinguished as the first parallelized EVM, leveraging aspects from both Solana and Ethereum to craft a hyper-optimized execution layer that benefits from established tooling and mindshare around the EVM.

Moreover, this solution introduces four key innovations: twin turbo consensus, achieving a fast time to finality of 400 milliseconds, optimistic parallelization, enabling developers to implement parallel processing for Ethereum applications, SeiDB for handling increased data storage demands, and interoperable EVM, allowing deployment of Ethereum applications, tools, and infrastructure to Sei without modifications.

Recently, Sei collaborated with the blockchain-based platform for developers, Gitcoin, to introduce the Sei Creator Fund, valued at $10 million. This initiative aims to back the expansion of the Sei ecosystem via the Gitcoin Grants Stack.

