Toikido To Launch Bad Egg Co. Digital Collectible In Collaboration With OpenSea On June 20

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Toikido plans to introduce the Bad Egg Co. digital collectible on June 20th, with a variety of items set to be minted on the Ethereum.

Digital entertainment enterprise Toikido disclosed its plans to introduce the Bad Egg Co. digital collectible. The launch of this collection is scheduled for June 20th, with a variety of items set to be minted on the Ethereum blockchain.

Nestled within the Sunnyside borough of “New Yolk City”, Bad Egg Co. emerges as a brand entrenched in the skateboarding culture, embodying a rebellious ethos coupled with a sense of exploration and community. This collection introduces a range of characters, each characterized by their distinct personalities and styles.

Within the Bad Egg Co., the “One of Ones” stands out as a highly sought-after items – a set of 12 digital collectibles, each possessing distinctive traits exclusive to itself. These rare eggs boast unique illustrated backgrounds, elevating their worth and rarity to the highest degree, thus making them the most coveted pieces within the collection.

To facilitate the release of this collection, Toikido has forged a partnership with the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Toikido to help bring Bad Egg Co. to life on the blockchain,” said Will Brooke, Director of Business Development at OpenSea, in a written statement. “Their impressive credentials across games and physical products are evident, and we’re excited to see how they embrace NFTs to build a lasting brand,” she added.

Additionally, the firm has engaged in collaborations with prominent intellectual property (IP) creators, such as Toikido investor GaryVee’s VeeFriends aiming to offer an exceptional experience for digital collectors.

“We’re delighted to partner with OpenSea and collaborate with industry leaders to bring our amazing Bad Egg Co. IP to Web3,” said Darran Garnham, founder and CEO of Toikido, in a written statement. “Through this initiative, we aim to provide fans with an immersive and engaging experience that combines cutting-edge technology with creative storytelling, paving the way for our exciting future plans,” he added.

The company highlighted that this digital collection marks merely the initial phase. The endeavor is progressing toward becoming a comprehensive global franchise, with intentions to incorporate toys, licensing, music, and animation, aiming to innovate within the entertainment industry.

Toikido Launches Piñata Smashlings Game, Unveils Plans For Animated Series With Nelvana

Toikido is an entertainment enterprise specializing in crafting toys and merchandise for emerging digital brands. The company’s games have been downloaded more than 4 billion times, and its studio has facilitated the sale of over 1 billion toys.

Last year, Toikido unveiled the Piñata Smashlings game, earning a coveted spot on Walmart’s esteemed 2023 “Top Toy List.” Furthermore, within the sports domain, Toikido introduced Albärt, the official mascot for UEFA’s European Championships in Germany.

Detailing further plans, the company intends to debut the Piñata Smashlings animated series, with the prominent animation studio Nelvana leading the production.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson