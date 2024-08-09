en en
Business News Report Technology
August 09, 2024

SEC Of Thailand Launches Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox, Enabling Testing For Digital Asset-Related Services

by
Published: August 09, 2024 at 10:31 am Updated: August 09, 2024 at 10:31 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: August 09, 2024 at 10:31 am

In Brief

The SEC of Thailand launched digital asset regulatory sandbox, aimed at encouraging experimentation and development of digital asset services.

SEC Of Thailand Launches Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox, Enabling Testing For Digital Asset-Related Services

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) announced the launch of its digital asset regulatory sandbox, designed to encourage experimentation and development of innovative digital asset services in the region. The entity invites interested participants to take part in sandbox testing for digital asset-related services. Applications are currently open for those wishing to engage.

Additionally, the SEC has released regulations outlining the criteria for eligible services, participant qualifications, and the scope of Sandbox experiments. These regulations specify six eligible types of digital asset-related services: exchange, broker, dealer, fund manager, advisor, and custodial wallet provider.

Participating parties are required to integrate their innovations into the development of digital asset services within the Thai capital market or to engage with a sandbox overseen by the money market regulatory authority.

The SEC will assess participants’ qualifications in several areas, including capital adequacy, operational systems, management structure, as well as conditions for relevant operations within the Sandbox. This evaluation is to ensure that participants are adequately prepared to deliver services within the Sandbox framework.

Participants are also required to define the scope of services for the Sandbox to minimize risks and potential widespread impacts during the Sandbox period, which will not exceed 12 months from the approval date. However, after the Sandbox period ends, participants may apply for an extension to continue their service testing.

SEC Of Thailand Approves Sandbox Establishment And Defines Principles For Its Operation

Regulatory sandboxes are crucial for fueling innovation and overcoming hurdles to financial inclusion that exclude certain customers from the financial system.

In March, the SEC Board passed a resolution approving the establishment of the Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox. Subsequently, in May, it held a public hearing to collect feedback and suggestions from the public and stakeholders. The majority of respondents supported the principles and proposed amendments to the governing regulations, which helped shape the final regulations.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
