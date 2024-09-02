en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 02, 2024

Scallop Introduces Airdrop Campaign With 1.2M Prize Pool, Rewarding Supporters

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 02, 2024 at 2:56 am Updated: September 02, 2024 at 2:56 am
by Anastasiia O
Edited and fact-checked: September 02, 2024 at 2:56 am

In Brief

Scallop launched an airdrop to reward its loyal borrowers with veSCA tokens and introduced an SCA staking campaign for earning extra rewards.

Scallop Introduces Airdrop Campaign With 1.2M Prize Pool, Rewarding Supporters

Lending protocol within the Sui ecosystem, Scallop (SCA) announced the launch of an airdrop campaign aimed at rewarding its loyal borrowers with veSCA tokens. These veSCA tokens provide holders with benefits, encompassing the potential to increase their SCA reward APR by up to 4x and their SUI reward APR by up to 2x when they engage in borrowing activities on the platform.

Scallop has allocated a total of 200,000 veSCA tokens for the airdrop. The snapshot to determine eligible participants is scheduled to take place on September 2nd, with the distribution of tokens set for September 4th. To qualify for the airdrop, users need to borrow more than $100 USD from Scallop’s borrowing pools. The amount of veSCA tokens allocated to each user will be based on the total amount they have borrowed.

Along with the airdrop, it has introduced a staking campaign to further reward its supporters. This initiative involves allocating SCA tokens to users who stake their funds within the Scallop platform. To take part in the airdrop, individuals are encouraged to stake SCA in exchange for veSCA, which will also generate additional SCA rewards.

The total reward pool for this activity consists of 1 million SCA tokens, which will be evenly distributed over the course of the campaign period, running from September 3rd to September 7th.

SCA rewards will be distributed daily, with the rewards increasing over time. As a result, the longer users stake their SCA tokens, the more rewards they can accumulate.

In order to be eligible for these SCA rewards, users must hold a minimum of 800 veSCA tokens. The staking period has a minimum duration of two days, while users can choose to stake for up to four years for maximum benefits.

Scallop Partners With Bluefin, Enabling VeSCA holders To Qualify For Bluefin Airdrop 

Scallop functions as a peer-to-peer money market within the Sui ecosystem and operates as a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol supported by the Sui Foundation. It offers a range of features, including lending and borrowing services, lending derivatives, Sui PTB building tools, flash loans, SDKs, and a user-friendly interface for swaps and bridges.

Recently, Scallop has partnered with Bluefin, a decentralized trading protocol within the Sui ecosystem. This collaboration also allows veSCA holders to qualify for the Bluefin airdrop, expanding the benefits for Scallop users.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

BRC-100: BRC-20 Hard Fork Meta-Protocol Activated On Bitcoin Mainnet

by Alisa Davidson
September 02, 2024

Crypto Exchange Binance Raises Collateral Ratios For Multiple Crypto Assets Under Portfolio Margin

by Alisa Davidson
September 02, 2024

Past Week in Crypto: Market Woes Drag Bitcoin as Durov’s Arrest Rocks Toncoin

by Alisa Davidson
September 02, 2024

HashKey Group Partners With Kaia, Accelerating Business-Grade Web3 Adoption In Asia

by Alisa Davidson
September 02, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

BRC-100: BRC-20 Hard Fork Meta-Protocol Activated On Bitcoin Mainnet

by Alisa Davidson
September 02, 2024

Crypto Exchange Binance Raises Collateral Ratios For Multiple Crypto Assets Under Portfolio Margin

by Alisa Davidson
September 02, 2024

HashKey Group Partners With Kaia, Accelerating Business-Grade Web3 Adoption In Asia

by Alisa Davidson
September 02, 2024

Eigenpie Initiates Priority Access Program, Offering 3.4M EGP In IDO

by Alisa Davidson
September 02, 2024

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
BRC-100: BRC-20 Hard Fork Meta-Protocol Activated On Bitcoin Mainnet
News Report Technology
BRC-100: BRC-20 Hard Fork Meta-Protocol Activated On Bitcoin Mainnet
by Alisa Davidson
September 2, 2024
Crypto Exchange Binance Raises Collateral Ratios For Multiple Crypto Assets Under Portfolio Margin
Markets News Report Technology
Crypto Exchange Binance Raises Collateral Ratios For Multiple Crypto Assets Under Portfolio Margin
by Alisa Davidson
September 2, 2024
Past Week in Crypto: Market Woes Drag Bitcoin as Durov’s Arrest Rocks Toncoin
Opinion Markets Technology
Past Week in Crypto: Market Woes Drag Bitcoin as Durov’s Arrest Rocks Toncoin
by Alisa Davidson
September 2, 2024
HashKey Group Partners With Kaia, Accelerating Business-Grade Web3 Adoption In Asia
Business News Report Technology
HashKey Group Partners With Kaia, Accelerating Business-Grade Web3 Adoption In Asia
by Alisa Davidson
September 2, 2024
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.