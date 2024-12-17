Bitlayer Initiates ‘BTCFI Carnival’ Season 2, Offering Users To Join Bedrock And Pell Activities For A Share Of $190K In Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitlayer’s “BTCFI Carnival” has entered its second week, featuring tasks hosted by Bedrock and Pell on Binance Wallet, with users having the opportunity to share in a total reward pool of $190,000.

Layer 2 scaling solution for Bitcoin, Bitlayer announced that its “BTCFI Carnival’, organized in partnership with Binance Wallet, has entered its second week. This event features tasks hosted by Bedrock, a multi-asset liquid staking protocol, and Pell, a BTC restaking network accessible via Binance Wallet, offering participants the chance to share in a total reward pool worth $190,000. The campaign, which is already underway, will run until 23:59 UTC on January 24th.

The reward structure for the campaign includes $120,000 in BTR tokens, $20,000 in BR tokens along with 42x Bedrock Diamond Boosts and Babylon Points, and $50,000 in PELL tokens alongside Pell Points. Participants who stake at least 0.0001 BTC or WBTC on Bedrock to generate uniBTC are eligible to share in the $20,000 BR token pool. From this group, 1,000 randomly selected users who complete task verification through Binance Wallet will share the reward pool. Additionally, these participants will receive a 42x Bedrock Diamond Boost and Babylon Points as part of their engagement.

Users who re-stake a minimum of 10 USDT or 0.0001 uniBTC, WBTC, solvBTC, or stbtc on Pell will qualify to share in the $50,000 PELL token pool. Out of this group, 25,000 users, chosen randomly after task verification on Binance Wallet, will share the pool. Participants can also earn Pell Points through interactions on the platform.

For those who complete all tasks during Week 2 of the campaign, there is an opportunity to compete for the $120,000 BTR token pool. This reward will be shared among 20,000 randomly selected participants who successfully verify their tasks on Binance Wallet.

Binance Wallet x Bitlayer BTCFI Carnival | Week2



🔥Pell & Bedrock interactive tasks are now live on Binance Wallet! 🎉 @BinanceWallet @Pell_Network @Bedrock_DeFi



🌿Duration: 2024.12.17-2025.1.24



🧡Complete the project tasks this week to be eligible for a chance to share in a… pic.twitter.com/5B24DgZPGq — Bitlayer (@BitlayerLabs) December 17, 2024

‘Bitlayer BTCFI Carnival’ Expands Opportunities With Weekly Ecosystem Project Launches Via Binance Wallet

During the Bitlayer BTCFI Carnival, Binance Wallet is updating and launching 2-3 projects from the Bitlayer ecosystem each week to engage users with new opportunities. While the second week focuses on BTCFI yield-generating activities featuring Bedrock and Pell, the upcoming third week will introduce BTCFI Yields in collaboration with Desyn and DeAgentAI. Participants in these events will have the chance to unlock a $120,000 BTR token pool and share in DSN and AIA token pools offered by the respective projects. Further details about the events will be shared through official announcements, so participants are encouraged to stay updated.

Bitlayer functions as a Layer 2 protocol built on BitVM, combining the security of Bitcoin’s blockchain with Turing completeness for more versatile programming capabilities. Bitlayer has established itself as a notable player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, with a total value locked (TVL) exceeding $553 million, according to DeFiLlama.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson