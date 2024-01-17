Forta Raises $55 Million Funding to Develop AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

San Francisco-based AI healthcare company Forta raised $55 million in Series A funding led by global software investor Insight Partners. The company plans to use the funding to expand its family-powered autism therapy practice to provide AI-enabled applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy and develop its suite of clinical algorithms.

“Our current healthcare system is not able to provide dependable and quality care to families when they need it. When we identify areas of care shortages, we find ways to empower local and family caregivers with AI-based tools and education to deliver earlier and more effective interventions,” said Ritankar Das, Co-Founder and CEO of Forta.

“We started by applying our platform to autism therapy because many families face years of waiting for care. Now, we are exploring how to expand the empowered home caregiver model to memory care and other chronic conditions,” Das added.

The Series A funds will not only support the expansion of Forta’s family-powered autism therapy practice but also contribute to ongoing research in AI and LLMs as the company aims to discover breakthrough pathways that will further enhance care outcomes and accessibility.

The funding round saw participation from technology and healthcare investors, including Exor Ventures and Alumni Ventures, along with founders from companies such as 23&Me, Curative and Warby Parker.

Utilizing AI to Provide Quality Care

According to Forta, the primary mission is to enhance access to dependable quality care by utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, including LLMs.

With a focus on addressing the escalating wait times for healthcare, especially for conditions like autism, Alzheimer’s, and chronic diseases, Forta aims to provide timely and effective interventions through cutting-edge technology.

The U.S. healthcare system is anticipated to face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034. In response to such an impending crisis, Forta is leveraging AI to empower caregivers and improve clinical care outcomes. The company’s initial focus is on providing therapy for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) through its algorithm, paired with parent-led applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy.

Since the launch of its program, the company has already supported hundreds of children with ASD and their families nationwide. A recent peer-reviewed study published in the Cureus Journal highlighted the success of Forta’s tech-enabled clinical model, with a 76% improvement in therapy goal achievement compared to traditional approaches.

Forta aims to ensure that quality healthcare is not determined by zip codes or income but is accessible to all.

