News Report Technology
January 17, 2024

Forta Raises $55 Million Funding to Develop AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

by
Published: January 17, 2024 at 9:28 am Updated: January 17, 2024 at 9:28 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: January 17, 2024 at 9:28 am

In Brief

Forta raised $55 million funding to develop AI and LLM powered research solutions that improve healthcare outcomes and accessibility.

Forta Raises $55 Million Funding to Develop AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

San Francisco-based AI healthcare company Forta raised $55 million in Series A funding led by global software investor Insight Partners. The company plans to use the funding to expand its family-powered autism therapy practice to provide AI-enabled applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy and develop its suite of clinical algorithms.

“Our current healthcare system is not able to provide dependable and quality care to families when they need it. When we identify areas of care shortages, we find ways to empower local and family caregivers with AI-based tools and education to deliver earlier and more effective interventions,” said Ritankar Das, Co-Founder and CEO of Forta.

“We started by applying our platform to autism therapy because many families face years of waiting for care. Now, we are exploring how to expand the empowered home caregiver model to memory care and other chronic conditions,” Das added.

The Series A funds will not only support the expansion of Forta’s family-powered autism therapy practice but also contribute to ongoing research in AI and LLMs as the company aims to discover breakthrough pathways that will further enhance care outcomes and accessibility.

The funding round saw participation from technology and healthcare investors, including Exor Ventures and Alumni Ventures, along with founders from companies such as 23&Me, Curative and Warby Parker.

Utilizing AI to Provide Quality Care

According to Forta, the primary mission is to enhance access to dependable quality care by utilizing the power of artificial intelligence, including LLMs.

With a focus on addressing the escalating wait times for healthcare, especially for conditions like autism, Alzheimer’s, and chronic diseases, Forta aims to provide timely and effective interventions through cutting-edge technology.

The U.S. healthcare system is anticipated to face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034. In response to such an impending crisis, Forta is leveraging AI to empower caregivers and improve clinical care outcomes. The company’s initial focus is on providing therapy for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) through its algorithm, paired with parent-led applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy.

Since the launch of its program, the company has already supported hundreds of children with ASD and their families nationwide. A recent peer-reviewed study published in the Cureus Journal highlighted the success of Forta’s tech-enabled clinical model, with a 76% improvement in therapy goal achievement compared to traditional approaches.

Forta aims to ensure that quality healthcare is not determined by zip codes or income but is accessible to all.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

Space and Time Unveils ‘Python Data Jobs’ to Streamline Web3 Data Extraction with AI

by Kumar Gandharv
January 17, 2024

Grayscale, BlackRock and Fidelity Dominate in Bitcoin ETF’s $10B Trading Volume on Third Day

by Alisa Davidson
January 17, 2024

Napster and TerraZero Partner to Innovate Metaverse Fan Engagement for Music Artists

by Victor Dey
January 16, 2024

Animoca Launches Web3 Chess Strategy Game Anichess, Partners Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com

by Kumar Gandharv
January 16, 2024
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Space and Time Unveils ‘Python Data Jobs’ to Streamline Web3 Data Extraction with AI

by Kumar Gandharv
January 17, 2024

Binance Launchpool Unveils AltLayer, Supporting Staking with BNB and FDUSD

by Alisa Davidson
January 17, 2024

Crypto Trading Volume Soared to $37 Trillion in 2023, Fueled by Bullish Q4 Surge: CoinGecko Report

by Kumar Gandharv
January 17, 2024

Ethereum Developers Complete Dencun Upgrade on Goerli Testnet

by Alisa Davidson
January 17, 2024

RGB Bolsters Bitcoin and Lightning Network’s Scalability and Privacy Capabilities

RGB is a layer 2/3 solution on Bitcoin and Lightning Network that bolsters scalability and privacy capabilities ...

Know More

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Space and Time Unveils ‘Python Data Jobs’ to Streamline Web3 Data Extraction with AI
News Report Technology
Space and Time Unveils ‘Python Data Jobs’ to Streamline Web3 Data Extraction with AI
by Kumar Gandharv
January 17, 2024
Binance Launchpool Unveils AltLayer, Supporting Staking with BNB and FDUSD
News Report Technology
Binance Launchpool Unveils AltLayer, Supporting Staking with BNB and FDUSD
by Alisa Davidson
January 17, 2024
Crypto Trading Volume Soared to $37 Trillion in 2023, Fueled by Bullish Q4 Surge: CoinGecko Report
Markets News Report
Crypto Trading Volume Soared to $37 Trillion in 2023, Fueled by Bullish Q4 Surge: CoinGecko Report
by Kumar Gandharv
January 17, 2024
Ethereum Developers Complete Dencun Upgrade on Goerli Testnet
News Report Technology
Ethereum Developers Complete Dencun Upgrade on Goerli Testnet
by Alisa Davidson
January 17, 2024
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.