Nil Foundation and Taceo Partner to Empower Zero-Knowledge Machine Learning on Ethereum

by Cindy Tan by Victor Dey In Brief The partnership between Nil Foundation and TACEO aims to introduce provable Machine Learning (ML) to Web3. By leveraging the LLVM compiler toolchain and the zkLLVM circuit compiler, this collaboration seeks to simplify the process of integrating ML models into blockchain applications. The zkLLVM circuit compiler, developed by Nil Foundation, eliminates the need for developers to work with domain-specific zero-knowledge domain-specific languages.

Nil Foundation, the marketplace for zero-knowledge proofs, has partnered with zero-knowledge solutions company, Taceo to create a pipeline for proving Machine Learning (ML) models to Layer-1 blockchains.

As decentralized applications (dApps) continue to proliferate, the need for ML-powered decision-making over vast datasets becomes increasingly apparent, according to Taceo. However, for these applications to operate securely, ML models must be provable.

To foster a more secure Web3 ecosystem, Taceo says that trustless ML use is essential. This means proving the execution of ML operations and the integrity of training datasets using zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), within Ethereum smart contracts.

Taceo claims that this approach reduces the need for trust in transactions and paves the way for secure ML-based applications in various domains, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and healthcare.

Lowering the Technical Barrier

Taceo notes that proving the correct execution of existing Neural Networks (NNs) to entities like Ethereum is complex, particularly for GPT-like models. Additionally, developing NN circuits typically requires a background in ZK technology, limiting the pool of potential developers.

The company plans to leverage the LLVM compiler toolchain to generate circuits directly from pre-trained NNs. Low-Level Virtual Machine (LLVM), is an open-source compiler framework and collection of tools designed to optimize and compile programming languages.

One key advantage of zkLLVM is that it eliminates the need for developers to rewrite models in domain-specific zero-knowledge domain-specific languages (zkDSL).

On the other hand, the Nil team is working on creating an efficient, accessible, and automated circuit compilation process from mainstream programming languages like C++ and Rust using the zkLLVM toolchain.

In January, Nil Foundation raised $22 million in a round led by Polychain Capital, at a valuation of $220 million.

“Allowing more people to write zkApps – applications enhanced with privacy-preserving features using ZKPs – will hopefully lead to new and exciting products and ideas,” Taceo stated in a blog post.

The zkLLVM Circuit Compiler

To integrate ML into the world of zero-knowledge, Nil introduces the zkLLVM Circuit Compiler. Unlike many other projects, Nil focuses on solving circuit engineering challenges with zkLLVM, a modified version of LLVM. This approach builds upon the existing LLVM toolchain to create a circuit compiler, making it more accessible to a wider range of developers.

Taceo has emphasized that significant research and engineering efforts lie ahead to achieve their intended goals. The team aims to release the first results of the zkLLVM pipeline in Q4 this year.

