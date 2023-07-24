Real-Time Generative AI Video Creation is Now Possible With GlossAI

Published: Jul 24, 2023 at 12:00 pm Updated: Jul 24, 2023 at 12:49 pm
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

GlossAI has released its suite of generative AI services. Among the company’s offerings is a near-real-time, generative AI-powered video editing tool.

The company is the tech partner of MAICON, a conference dedicated to artificial intelligence marketing. 

During MAICON, speakers will receive personalized highlight and teaser reels that can be shared across social media to scale conference promotions. 


Tel Aviv-based startup GlossAI has released its suite of generative AI services. Among the company’s offerings is a near-real-time, generative AI-powered video editing tool.

The generative artificial intelligence-powered tool enables users to quickly turn long-form videos into dozens of edited highlight reels. The application can rapidly create content based on speakers’ presentations. So, GlossAI aims to distribute its product within the conference and event industry.

Often, conference promoters or video editors create reels that can be visually appealing but lack key moments and statements from speakers. Such content creation might also be time-consuming and expensive. Engaging real-time reels from conferences or events can attract last-minute attendees interested in the informative and appealing content. 

Notably, GlossAI is the tech partner of MAICON, a conference dedicated to artificial intelligence marketing. The event will take place on July 26 to 28 in Cleveland. During MAICON, speakers will receive personalized highlight and teaser reels that can be shared across social media to scale conference promotions. Together, the companies will leverage Video AI, also dubbed “V-AI.” Thanks to the technology, promoters will receive teaser videos and highlight clips of speakers that have just walked off stage. This quick turnaround will allow marketing, content, and PR teams to turn speaker sessions into active promotions and boost their online presence. 

“Using V-AI, each speaker will receive personalized highlight reels and edited videos that boost brand perceptions and turn speakers into targeted promoters. Organizers are seeing the benefits of the AI revolution, turning what was once a costly and cumbersome promotional video into dozens of modern clips that are then shared across the speaker's networks,” said the Co-Founder and CEO of GlossAI, Ofer Familier.

Notably, AI video creation is not the only service offered by GlossAI. The company also allows users to create other AI-generated content based on talks. As stated in a press release shared with Metaverse Post, this includes ebooks and white papers. 

“With a single presentation, they were able to create dozens of outputs for various platforms. The rapid availability of highlights, post carousels, and other social-ready content reduces the stress on our marketing team onsite, while also adding content for our strategic promotions of future events,” said the Chief Growth Officer at the Marketing AI Institute, Cathy McPhillips.

Valeria Goncharenko

Valeria is a reporter for Metaverse Post. She focuses on fundraises, AI, metaverse, digital fashion, NFTs, and everything web3-related.Valeria has a Master’s degree in Public Communications and is getting her second Major in International Business Management. She dedicates her free time to photography and fashion styling. At the age of 13, Valeria created her first fashion-focused blog, which developed her passion for journalism and style. She is based in northern Italy and often works remotely from different European cities.You can contact her at [email protected]

